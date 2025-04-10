Pirates Fans Send Bob Nutting Message During Pat McAfee Event
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates fans make it known often their dislike with the current ownership and got another chance to do that in front of a massive audience.
McAfee hosted his "Big Night Aht" at PPG Paints Arena to a crowd of 12,508 people, who watched him put on a variety show television, as he discussed growing up in Pittsburgh, speaking on playing sports and also the sports in the city.
Pirates fans showed their displeasure with the owner Bob Nutting and his regime, booing them at least twice, including when McAfee brought out star pitcher Paul Skenes on stage.
McAfee also showed his anger with the ownership and said earlier in the month that Nutting may need to sell the team.
Pirates fans have aired their frustrations with the ownership and the product on the field in these first two series at PNC Park in 2025.
Nutting walked on the rotunda during Opening Day vs. the Yankees on April 4 and fans accosted him, demanding him to sell the team.
The fans on the rotunda wore "Sell The Team" shirts, which the "Our Team, Not His" fan group has distributed out at numerous occasions.
The "Our Team, Not His" has demands that Nutting sell the team, as they're tired of the constant losing and want "winning baseball to return to Pittsburgh."
They organized two protests prior to the home opener vs. the New York Yankees. One occurred on Federal Street and the other had a plane fly a sign reading, "Sell the Team Bob" and also put in the website, ourteamnothis.com, around PNC Park
The plane cost a reported $4,000, according to Dejan Kovacevic of DK Pittsburgh Sports for the group of fans, as they hired a private plane operator to do this around Downtown and on the North Shore.
Pirates fans also booed manager Derek Shelton on Opening Day and have engaged in "Sell The Team" chants consistently through this first homestand.
Fans also criticized their removal of the "Bucco Bricks" outside of the Honus Wagner statue entrance of PNC Park, and replacing them with paved cement. The bricks served as permanent tributes to family, friends and others, that people purchased prior to the building of the ballpark in 2001.
CBS News Pittsburgh found the bricks at a local recycling plant, which drew further criticism from fans online.
The Pirates front office also received criticism for removing a tribute to Roberto Clemente on the right field wall at PNC Park with an advertisement, which led to them reversing their decision.
Nutting has owned the Pirates since 2007 and the franchise holds a 1285-1536 win-loss record (.455) in his 19th season. The team has also made the postseason just three times, 2013-15, and had four seasons above .500.
The Pirates had a projected Opening Day payroll of $89,975,500, per Cot's Contracts, which is $20 million lower than their next National League Central opponent in the Milwaukee Brewers at $109,141,136.
It was also the fourth lowest in baseball, with only the Marlins at $68.9 million, Chicago White Sox at $74 million, the Athletics at $78.2 million and the Rays at $82.9 million ranking lower than the Pirates.
