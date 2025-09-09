Pirates Make Four Lineup Changes vs. Orioles
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates begin their road trip with a three-game series vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, with a few changes to their lineup.
Tommy Pham returns in left field and bats fourth for the Pirates. He comes in for Ji Hwan Bae, who started the series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7, the same day the Pirates recalled him from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Jared Triolo, who played third base vs. the Brewers, moves back to shortstop and stays in leadoff for the Pirates.
Rookie Cam Devanney takes over at third base and bats ninth for the Pirates. He hit his first RBI in the big leagues in the 10-2 loss to the Brewers and will remain a key fixture at third base for the remainder of the season.
Henry Davis comes back in at catcher, taking over from Joey Bart and bats eighth in the lineup, the last of the four changes to the Pirates lineup.
Spener Horwitz stays at first base and second in the lineup, while Nick Gonzales continues on at second base, but drops two spots to sixth in the batting order, rounding out the Pirates' infield.
Bryan Reynolds keeps on in right field and third in the lineup, while Oneil Cruz sticks around in center field, but drops one spot to seventh in the lineup, where he's hit four times previously, completing the Pirates' outfield.
Andrew McCutchen starts his second consecutive game at designated hitter and fifth in the batting order, finishing off the Pirates lineup.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows starts for the Pirates and he'll take on Orioles right-handed pitcher Kyle Bradish.
Burrows last made a start for the Pirates against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Aug. 23. He threw four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk and posting five strikeouts over 57 pitches in the 5-1 victory.
Pirates manager Don Kelly and his pitching staff have worked on managing Burrows' workload the rest of the season. He is at 81.2 innings pitched at the MLB level and pitched 32.1 innings with Triple-A Indianapolis, 113.2 innings total in 2025.
Burrows' previous-high of innings pitched in a season was 94.2 innings with Double-A Altoona in 2023. He injured his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), which resulted in him undergo Tommy John surgery on April 26, 2023, ending his season after just two starts at Triple-A.
He then pitched 51.1 innings last season, coming back in June 2024 for his first rehab assignment.
Burrows came out of the bullpen for his last two appearances. He threw two innings, giving up five hits and one earned run over 44 pitches in the 10-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 30. He also he threw three scoreless innings vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 3, helping secure a 3-0 win for the Pirates.
He has started 16 of his 19 outings since making his MLB debut on May 22 this season, with a 2-4 record, a 4.08 ERA, 82 strikeouts to 29 walks, a .239 opposing batting average and a 1.26 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Baltimore Orioles
SS Jared Triolo
1B Spencer Horwitz
RF Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
C Henry Davis
3B Cam Devanney
