Pirates' Konnor Griffin Earns Another Top Prospect Ranking
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin has earned plaudits throughout 2025, including those who see him as an important part of baseball and its future.
Jim Bowden of the The Athletic released his top 50 MLB prospects on Sept. 3 and placed Griffin at the top.
He joins MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, who both named Griffin as their top prospect in their recent re-rankings following the trade deadline and MLB Draft.
"Griffin has separated himself as the clear No. 1 prospect in baseball due to a hit tool that took a big leap forward this year, thanks to adjustments that included shortening his swing," Bowden wrote. "He’s now a complete five-tool player with an impressive 6-foot-4 build."
"He delivers consistent, loud sweet-spot contact and elite bat speed. He has a tantalizing power/speed combination that makes it easy to project him as a future 30 home run/50 stolen base impact player when he’s fully developed. Defensively, he currently can handle shortstop and has center field as a viable fallback if he gets too big for the shortstop position."
Griffin joined the Pirates, after they took him as the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. He signed with the Pirates for $6,216,600, taking the professional route over his commitment to LSU.
He starred with Single-A Bradenton, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
Griffin ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League in early June, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
He earned a promotion to High-A Greensboro on June 10 where he excelled, slashing .325/.432/.510 for an OPS of .942 in 51 games, with 63 hits in 194 at-bats, 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 28 walks to 46 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 40 attempts.
Griffin had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played with Greensboro showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves on June 14 and June 15.
This earned Griffin South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
Griffin represented the Pirates at the Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball, along with future Altoona teammate in outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, who both played for the National League.
He earned a second promotion in 2025, this time to Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18 and has kept up his great play.
Griffin has slashed .322/.432/.559 for an OPS of .991 in 16 games, with 19 hits in 59 at-bats, two doubles, four home runs, 18 RBIs, seven walks to 17 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.
His performances helped Altoona secure a postseason spot, by winning the Eastern League Southwest Division Title for the second half of the season.
Griffin has slashed .330/.416/.528 for an OPS of .944 in 117 games in 2025, with 152 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 90 RBIs, 50 walks to 116 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 77 attempts.
