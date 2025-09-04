Rookie Pitching Leads Pirates in Win Over Dodgers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got eight fantastic innings from their rookie pitchers, as they took down the best offense in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 3-0, shutout win at PNC Park.
This marks the second win of the series for the Pirates, as they won 9-7 in the series opener, giving them a series victory over the Dodgers. It is also the second shutout win over them this season, doing so in a 3-0 victory. on April 25.
The win makes it 11 wins in the past 15 games for the Pirates, who won two of three games vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, Aug. 18-20, and swept the Colorado Rockies, Aug. 22-24, both at PNC park, won two out of four games vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Aug. 25-28, then won two of three games vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Aug. 29-31.
Pittsburgh improves to 63-77 overall and 41-30 at home, while Los Angeles drops to 78-61 overall and 33-35 on the road.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds worked a 12-pitch at-bat against Dodgers right-handed starting pitcher Emmet Shehan and hit a 96.7 mph fastball inside and low in the strike zone and sent it 404 feet into the right field seats, putting the Pirates up 1-0.
That marked Reynolds' 15th home run on the season and his first since Aug. 25 in the 7-6 loss to the Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 25.
Pirates rookie right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft had a quick, 11-pitch first inning, but began the second inning by loading the bases with Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman singling and both right fielder Teoscar Hernández and left fielder Alex Call.
Ashcraft escaped the inning unscathed, impressively, after striking out center fielder Andy Pages and second baseman Alex Freeland, then getting third baseman Enrique Hernández to fly out.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen leadoff the bottom of the second inning by sending a 97.5 mph fastball in the top of the zone from Sheehan 408 feet into the left field bleachers for a solo home run, doubling the Pirates' lead at 2-0.
That marked the 13th home run of the season for McCutchen and his first since Aug. 23 in a 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park.
The Pirates looked to add onto their lead later in the inning, as both catcher Joey Bart and third baseman Cam Devanney hit singles with two outs, including Devanney getting his first MLB hit, but shortstop Jared Triolo flew out and ended the inning.
Ashcraft got two quick outs to start the third inning, but loaded the bases again, as he gave up a single to pinch-hitter Dalton Rushing and walked both Freeman and Teoscar Hernández.
He did get an easy ground out from Call, ending another inning scoreless after loading the bases.
Ashcraft ended his outing after that inning, with two hits and four walks over three innings of work, his shortest start of the season, and four strikeouts over 71 pitches, his second most of 2025.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows came in as relief and threw a quick, scoreless fourth inning.
Burrows gave up a leadoff double to designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and walked shortstop Mookie Betts, putting two runners on with no outs in the top of the fifth inning.
He escaped the inning unscathed, getting Rushing to line out to Reynolds and then forcing Freeman into a double play, keeping the Pirates in the lead.
Burrows finished his outing after the sixth inning, giving up no runs in three innings of work, allowing two hits and a walk, while posting two strikeouts over 45 pitches.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales hit a one-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning, moved to second base on a ground out from center fielder Oneil Cruz and then came around and scored on a double from Bart, extending the Pirates lead to 3-0.
Rookie left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk came in for the seventh inning for the Pirates. He got a ground out from Enrique Hernández, gave up a single to Ohtani, got Betts to fly out, walked Rushing then got Freeman to fly out for a scoreless outing.
Right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson, still a rookie, threw a scoreless eighth inning, then fellow right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana, the only non-rookie, threw a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win and get his 13th save of the season.
The Pirates will look to sweep the Dodgers in the series finale with All-Star right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes taking the mound on Sept. 4. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
