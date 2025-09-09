Pirates, Orioles' Managers Battle for Job Security
As the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-80) travel to face the Baltimore Orioles (66-77) in a three-game series at Camden Yards, the spotlight shifts beyond the standings to the dugouts, where interim managers Don Kelly and Tony Mansolino are auditioning for their full-time roles in 2026. Both teams underwhelmed in 2025, leading to mid-season managerial changes, but their interim replacements have stabilized their clubs and now seek to prove their long-term value.
The Pirates dismissed Derek Shelton on May 9, elevating bench coach Don Kelly, while the Orioles parted ways with Brandon Hyde on May 17, promoting third-base coach Tony Mansolino.
Since taking over, Kelly has steadied the Pirates to the tune of a 52-54 record, including an impressive 35-21 record at home. Kelly is also 21-8 at home against teams with a winning record.
Mansolino has guided the Orioles to a 51-49 mark. Both skippers have demonstrated their ability to stabilize a clubhouse and compete despite roster limitations.
The two teams arrive in Baltimore with contrasting profiles. The Pirates’ identity is built around their pitching, led by National League Cy Young frontrunner Paul Skenes and his MLB-leading 1.98 ERA and 195 strikeouts.
However, their season has been hamstrung by a historically poor offense that ranks last in all of baseball in runs scored, home runs, and slugging percentage.
The Orioles, conversely, have been carried by their young offensive core of Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday, but their pitching staff, decimated by injuries to key arms like Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish, ranks 25th in MLB with a 4.66 ERA. This sets up a classic strength-versus-strength and weakness-versus-weakness showdown.
The pitching matchups highlight this dichotomy. The series opener features Pittsburgh’s Mike Burrows against Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish, who is still building back up after returning from injury.
The middle game is the marquee attraction, with the must-see Skenes facing Orioles’ starter Tyler Wells, who will be making his second post-surgery start. He debuted this season on September 2, over 500 days after undergoing elbow surgery last May.
The finale will see Pirates’ right-hander Johan Oviedo, activated last month from elbow surgery as well, take the mound against the Orioles’ Cade Povich.
For both interim managers, these games are another crucial data point in their evaluation. Kelly has proven his club can play with contenders, evidenced by a strong home record against winning teams, but the Pirates' offensive woes are a persistent issue. Given the team's current roster construction, how much of that can actually be blamed on Kelly?
Kelly is certainly receiving votes of confidence from his own players. Multiple players were on the record last week telling the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that they would like to see Kelly back on the top step of the dugout in 2026.
“I think we’re all trending in the right direction,” infielder Nick Gonzales said. “It’s because of him. It’s because of the other coaches. It’s because all the players are buying in. I think we’re in a good spot.”
“If anybody was asking me,” starting pitcher Mitch Keller said, “He’s got my vote, for sure.”
Meanwhile, Mansolino has kept the Orioles competitive despite a thin pitching staff, showcasing his player development background, but the front office may still look for more proven leadership this upcoming off-season.
As both teams play out the tune of a disappointing season, this series is about more than just wins and losses; it is about building a case for the future. Every strategic move, every lineup card, and every win adds to the resume for Kelly and Mansolino as they seek to shed the "interim" label and secure their place as a big-league manager in 2026.
Key Stats
- Walks on the Plank...er, Plate: 20 walks issued by pitching staff over last seven days is seventh-most in MLB
- O's Lows: .188 AVG over last seven days is second-worst in MLB
- The Pirates and Orioles have met a total of 29 times. The Orioles lead the series 17-12.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Tuesday, 6:35 PM EDT at Camden Yards
- PIT: RHP Mike Burrows (2-4, 4.08 ERA, 82 K)
- BAL: RHP Kyle Bradish (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 15 K)
- Key Battle: Bradish vs Pirates OF Tommy Pham (1-for-12 in 12 career AB against Bradish)
Game 2: Wednesday, 6:35 PM EDT at Camden Yards
- PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (10-9, 1.98 ERA, 195 K)
- BAL: RHP Tyler Wells (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 4 K)
- Key Battle: Wells vs Pirates C Joey Bart (2-for-2, 1 HR, 2 RBI in 2 career AB against Wells)
Game 3: Thursday, 1:05 PM EDT at Camden Yards
- PIT: RHP Johan Oviedo (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 24 K)
- BAL: LHP Cade Povich (3-7, 5.16 ERA, 103 K)
- Key Battle: Oviedo vs Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday (First career matchup between the two; Holliday is hitting .261 against left-handed pitchers this season)
Players to Watch
- SP Paul Skenes (PIT): 6 IP, 0 ER, 8 K in last start (vs Dodgers)
- OF Bryan Reynolds (PIT): .375 AVG, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI in last seven days
- SP Kyle Bradish (BAL): 15 K in 10 IP since season debut on August 26
- 2B Jackson Holliday (BAL): .333 AVG, 1.362 OPS, 2 HR, 2 RBI over last seven days; broke up Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto's no hitter in the ninth inning with a two-out home run
