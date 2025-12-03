Pirates Named Top Fit for Reds Reliever

The Pittsburgh Pirates need to shore up their bullpen this offseason, and with the MLB winter meetings beginning in less than a week, the free agent market is already beginning to shrink.

On The Athletic's big board of 50 top free agents, the Pirates were named as a likely landing place for right-handed relief pitcher Nick Martinez, who played for the Cincinnati Reds in 2025.

"Martinez made 26 starts and 14 relief appearances for the Reds this season, going 11-14 with a 1.207 WHIP," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote of the 35-year-old. "His changeup and cutter were effective but he had trouble getting his four-seam fastball past hitters."

Sep 13, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

"Going forward, his best role is as a long reliever and spot starter. He’ll need to accept a big pay cut from his $21 million salary this offseason."

Bowden predicted a one-year, $11 million contract for Martinez, and named a Reds reunion first before naming the Pirates, Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins as his likeliest landing places.

The Pirates are a realistic match because of their stated offseason need for a closer and their infamously small payroll, and they are projected to spend more than they usually do this offseason. A free agent signing to strengthen a pitching staff that includes their best player (one of the league's best, Paul Skenes) could be the first domino for a team looking to build from the ground up.

Martinez's Career to Date

Martinez finished 2025 with a 4.45 ERA in 40 games (26 starts). The righty began his career with the Texas Rangers in 2014, becoming their fifth starter in the spring. He played there until 2017, ending in their minor league system before reaching free agency and making the move to Japan to play for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, where he played until 2020.

He then played for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, also of NPB, and played in 21 games for them in 2021. He played with the San Diego Padres from 2022-2023 before signing on with the Reds as a free agent.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch in relief in the sixth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martinez's attitude with the Reds was contagious in 2025, and Reds manager Terry Francona gave him a glowing review for his clubhouse persona back in July.

“He competes like crazy,” Francona said of Martinez. “It’s very contagious. If it gets to me, I’m sure it’s getting to his teammates. He’s just what you’re looking for. He’s not going to back down. He’s going to give you everything he has. And he’s going to enjoy doing it.”

The Pirates, coming off yet another predictably disappointing season, could use his attitude. The Pirates should jump at the opportunity.

