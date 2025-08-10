Pirates Offense Struggles in Slim Defeat to Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates kept it close throughout their battle with the Cincinnati Reds, but a lack of production on offense doomed them to a 2-1 defeat.
It is the first loss for the Pirates in the series, as they won 7-0 on Aug. 7 and came back for a 3-2 victory on Aug. 8. It also ends a four-game winning streak for the Pirates over the Reds, as they won the last two games of the other series at PNC Park, 1-0 on May 20 and 3-1 on May 21.
Pittsburgh drops to 51-67 on the season and 34-28 at home, while Cincinnati improves to 61-57 and 28-31 on the road.
Pirates rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft made just his second start of the season, last doing so vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Park on June 23.
Ashcraft allowed a leadoff walk to Reds center fielder TJ Friedl, but struckout both second baseman Matt McClain and shortstop Elly De La Cruz, with Freidl taking second base on a stolen base.
Reds designated hitter Miguel Andujar then hit a sharp ball to left field off Ashcraft, but Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham made a great diving stop and kept the game scoreless.
Ashcraft threw a scoreless second inning, but hit Freidl with one out in the top of the third inning, then gave up a single to McClain.
He got out of the inning unscathed, getting De La Cruz and Andujar to hit into ground outs, and keeping the game scoreless.
Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo ledoff the bottom of the third inning with a double, as Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte completely misjudged where the ball was and it soared over his head.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz singled, moving Triolo to third base, and Pham would hit a ball deep enough that Triolo would score on the sacrifice fly, giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
Ashcraft would finish his outing after striking out Reds left fielder Gavin Lux then giving up a single to first baseman Spencer Steer. He posted a career-high five strikeouts over 56 pitches.
Right-handed relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski came in for the Pirates and struck out catcher Tyler Stephenson, but gave up a double to Marte, scoring Steer and tying the game up at 1-1.
Mlodzinski threw a scoreless frame in the fifth inning, but then gave up a leadoff double to Andujar in the top of the sixth inning.
He got a ground out from Lux, moving Andujar to third base, then escaped without giving up a run, by striking out Steer and forcing Stephenson into a ground out.
Mlodzinski came back out for the top of the seventh inning and gave up another double to Marte who led off.
Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes grounded out, which moved Marte to third base, and ended Mlodzinski's outing after three innings.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki came in and Friedl hit a fly ball that Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds made an incredible diving catch on, but still scored Marte and put the Reds up 2-1.
The Pirates consistently struggled throughout the game, particularly against Reds right-handed starting pitcher Nick Martinez, who allowed just four hits, two walks and the earned run, while posting four strikeouts over 94 pitches through seven innings pitched.
Rookie right-handed relief pitchers Isaac Mattson and Cam Sanders had scoreless outings in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, keeping the Pirates in the game.
Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz ledoff the bottom of the ninth with a walk and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a ball deep to left field, but short for the first out of the inning.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales then lined out to De La Cruz at shortstop, who threw it back immediately to first base, getting Cruz out before he got back in time, securing the win for the Reds.
The Pirates will try and take the series over the Reds in the fourth and final game on Aug. 10. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
