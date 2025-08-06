Pirates' Mike Burrows Shell-Shocked in Loss to Giants
PITTSBURGH — Rookie right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows had his issues throughout his outing, as the Pittsburgh Pirates suffered an 8-1 defeat to the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park.
The Pirates lose their first game of the season to the Giants, as they swept them at Oracle Park, July 28-30, and won 5-4 on a walk-off in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 4.
Pittsburgh drops to 49-65 overall and 32-26 at home, while San Francisco improves to 57-57 overall and 29-31 on the road.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a double in the bottom of the first inning, but designated hitter Oneil Cruz grounded out, missing out on an opportunity for the Pirates to take the lead.
Burrows then walked both left fielder Heliot Ramos and designated hitter Rafael Devers, but got out of the inning by forcing shortstop Willy Adames into a double play.
The Pirates loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the third inning, as third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, first baseman Spencer Horwitz and left fielder Tommy Pham each singled.
Burrows gave up his second home run of the game in the top of the fourth inning, leaving a 94.8 mph four-seam fastball over the middle, top part of the strike zone, which Giants right fielder Jerar Encarnacion crushed 415 feet for a solo shot, reinstating the road team's two-run lead at 3-1.
He would get the first two outs of the top of the fifth inning, but gave up a single to Ramos, which he ended up on second base after an error from Pham.
Devers hit a single that deflected off of Horwitz, scoring Ramos, then Adames hit a 94.8 mph from Burrows and sent it into the left field seats for a two-run home run, extending the Giants' advantage to 6-1.
That marked a career-high for home runs allowed in a game for Burrows with three, allowing eight prior in his previous 13 outings.
Burrows ended his day after just 4.2 innings pitched, five hits, three walks and six earned runs allowed over 80 pitches.
Fellow rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft came in and gave up two runs on a double from Bailey in the top of the sixth inning. He finished with 2.1 innings pitched, five hits and two earned runs allowed and three strikeouts over 36 pitches.
Right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders made his MLB debut for the Pirates the same day after they selected his contract.
Sanders had a strong outing, throwing two scoreless innings at the end of the game, allowing a walk and a hit, while posting two strikeouts.
The Pirates will try and win the series over the Giants in the series finale on Aug. 6. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m.
