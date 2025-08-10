Pirates Prospect Denies Swing Change
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had one of their top prospects receive scrutiny on their swing after what some see as a dropoff in production from last season.
Keith Law of The Athletic told Andrew Filliponi of 93.7 The Fan that Pirates second baseman Nick Yorke, currently with Triple-A Indianapolis, made a change in his swing with a "big pause."
Yorke denied that claim when speaking with Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and that he hasn't touched his swing at all.
“I haven't touched my swing," Yorke said to Beazley. "I saw that too. I had a couple of people come up to me and ask about it, but yeah, no. I haven't changed my swing once this year.”
Yorke has spent the entirety of 2025 with Indianapolis, slashing .272/.336/.399 for an OPS of .735. in 84 games, with 88 hits, 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 48 RBIs, 29 walks to 83 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases on 18 attempts.
He has played mostly at second base for Indianapolis, with 50 starts, but also 16 starts in right field, 12 starts at designated hitter and seven games in left field.
Yorke joined the Pirates in a trade on July 29, 2024 from the Boston Red Sox, which saw right-handed starting pitcher Quinn Priester going to
He spent most of 2024 in the minor leagues, slashing .251/.325/.366 in 45 games with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. He had 44 hits, eight doubles, four home runs, 27 RBIs, 18 walks and eight stolen bases.
The Red Sox then brought him up to Triple-A, where he hit .310 with 45 hits in 145 at-bats, eight doubles, six home runs and 19 RBI and 24 walks to 36 strikeouts in 38 games for the Worcester Woo Dogs before the trade.
Yorke played in 40 games for Indianapolis after the trade and played even better, slashing .355/.431/.507, finished with an OPS of .938 and had 54 hits, 17 doubles, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 18 walks and seven stolen bases.
The Pirates selected Yorke's contract on Sept. 16, and he played in 11 games. He had eight hits in 37 at-bats, batting .216, added four walks for a .286 on-base percentage, slugged .378 and hit two home runs and two RBIs.
MLB Pipeline ranks Yorke as the Pirates eighth best prospect, but he's not had much of a chance at the MLB this season.
The Pirates lost Nick Gonzales for the first two months of the season, but relied on Adam Frazier, who they signed as a free agent in the offseason, at the role during that time.
They traded Frazier, but with Gonzales back, and that the Pirates also didn't trade another infielder, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, they've relied on Jared Triolo and Liover Peguero as two utility players.
Yorke will hope that he gets a chance later in the season to show that he belongs at the MLB level heading into 2026.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates