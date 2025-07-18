Pirates Call Up Adam Frazier Replacement
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have brought back an infielder, who fills a vacant role on the MLB roster.
The Pirates announced that they recalled infielder Liover Peguero from Triple-A Indianapolis on July 18, ahead of their series vs. the Chicago White at PNC Park. Peguero also has a locker in the clubhouse.
Peguero takes the open spot on the MLB roster, after the Pirates traded utilityman Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals on July 16.
Pirates manager Don Kelly is happy that Peguero is back and that he's liked the variety of positions that Peguero has played recently in Indianapolis.
"Yeah. All the reports back on Peggy have been phenomenal from Triple-A," Kelly said. "The work that he's put in, added some versatility too. Historically, has played mostly second and short. Playing first, playing third, has played some outfield, provided some consistent at-bats and just the leadership he's shown down in Triple-A from what we heard from the staff down there was tremendous. So looking forward to him being back and getting playing time."
Pittsburgh first recalled Peguero on May 2, as they needed infield help when shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa went on the 10-day injured list with lower body discomfort.
Peguero made three starts for the Pirates this season, once each at second base on May 6 and shortstop on May 7 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on the road, then at shortstop vs. the Atlanta Braves on May 11. He also came in to play shorstop vs. the Braves on May 10 after an in-game injury to center fielder Oneil Cruz changed the dynamics of the team.
He played in 24 games with Indianapolis this season before Pittsburgh recalled him, slashing .258/.309/.382 for an OPS of .691 in 24 games, with 23 hits in 89 at-bats, six doubles, a triple, a home run, 12 RBIs and seven walks to 16 strikeouts.
Peguero went back to Triple-A once Kiner-Falefa came back off the injured list. He slashed .247/.314/.367 for an OPS of .681in 48 games, with 41 hits in 166 at-bats, eight doubles, four home runs, 24 RBIs and 17 walks to 41 strikeouts following his demotion.
He hails from Higüey in the Dominican Republic and signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks as an international free agent in July 2017.
Peguero played with the Dominican Summer League Diamondbacks and the Arizona League Diamondbacks in 2018 and then the Missoula Paddleheads of the Pioneer Leagues and the Hillsboro Hops in the Class A Short Season in 2019.
The Diamondbacks traded Peguero and right-handed pitcher to the Pirates for outfielder Starling Marte on Jan. 27, 2020.
Peguero wouldn't play in the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the minor league season.
He earned an invite to Pirates Spring Training and spent the 2021 season with the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers, slashing .270/.332/.444 for an OPS of .776 in 90 games, with 101 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, 33 walks to 105 strikeouts and 28 steals.
Peguero then moved up to Double-A Altoona for the 2022 season, where he slashed .259/.305/.387 for an OPS of .692 in 121 games, with 125 hit, 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs, 58 RBIs, 29 walks to 111 strikeouts and 28 steals.
He also made his MLB debut on June 17, 2022 against the San Francisco Giants, getting his first big league hit.
Peguero spent most of the start of the 2023 season with Altoona, before playing seven games with Indianapolis and then having the Pirates recall him on July 17, keeping him at the MLB level for the rest of the campaign.
He slashed .237/.280/.374 for an OPS of .654 in 59 games, with 47 hits, four doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 26 RBIs, 11 walks to 67 strikeouts and six stolen bases.
Peguero only played three games with the Pirates in 2024, as he played 128 contests with Indianapolis, slashing .257/.319/.410 for an OPS of .729, amassing 127 hits, 29 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 79 RBIs, 46 walks to 139 strikeouts and 14 stolen bases.
The Pirates have an infield consisting of third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, second baseman Nick Gonzales, first baseman Spencer Horwtiz and Kiner-Falefa.
