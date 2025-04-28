Pirates Legend's Rare Card Sells for $1.98 million
A heavily restored but still highly coveted T206 Honus Wagner baseball card sold for $1.98 million in a high-profile auction hosted by Mile High Card Company on Saturday night. Wagner, a former member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, continues to set high-water marks in today's market of rare baseball cards.
The card, one of the most famous and rarest in sports collecting history, was officially labeled as “Altered/Restored” by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), reflecting significant modifications from its original condition. Despite this designation, the card’s latest sale price demonstrates the enduring demand for even imperfect versions of the legendary Wagner card.
This transaction marks a modest increase from the card’s previous sale price of $1.968 million in 2023, and a substantial rise from its $1.1 million sale just two years earlier in 2021. Collectors and investors continue to pursue the T206 Wagner — often called the“Holy Grail” of baseball cards — due to its scarcity, historical significance, and the mystique surrounding its limited production. Originally distributed in cigarette packs between 1909 and 1911, the Wagner was pulled from circulation early, with estimates suggesting only 50 to 200 copies exist today, most in poor condition.
While unrestored, high-grade Wagner cards have sold for record-breaking figures — including a PSA Mint 9 example that brought $7.25 million in 2022 — this latest auction proves that even altered versions remain major assets in the booming sports memorabilia market.
Earlier this spring, the news of the sale of Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' one-of-one rookie card to an anonymous bidder for $1.11 million made its rounds on the internet.
The buyer turned out to be Dick's Sporting Goods. The retail giant, based out of Pittsburgh, plans to keep the card local by displaying it at their "House of Sport" store inside Pittsburgh’s Ross Park Mall. The card is an addition to their growing memorabilia display that sits towards the middle of their Ross Park store.
The card was originally pulled by an 11-year-old collector who received a hobby box of Topps Chrome Update as a Christmas gift. Despite an enticing offer from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who put together a generous package for whoever could secure the card, the young collector and his parents chose to auction it off through Fanatics Collectibles. The auction closed at a staggering $1.11 million — topping Skenes’ projected 2025 salary of $875,000.
The steady appreciation of the Wagner card highlights the long-term investment appeal of elite-tier collectibles, even when they fall short of pristine condition. As vintage card values continue to surge, the T206 Wagner remains a benchmark for rarity and prestige in the hobby. Skenes' card is an example of the high-demand that current players still hold, and a sign that the popularity of baseball cards isn't going away anytime soon.
