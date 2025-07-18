Pirates Host White Sox in Battle of MLB's Basement
As the second half of the MLB season gets underway, two of baseball’s most struggling teams will meet in Pittsburgh when the Chicago White Sox (32-65) visit the Pirates (39-58) for a three-game series at PNC Park.
The matchup features clubs that have spent the first half of the season languishing near the bottom of the standings — and with the trade deadline looming, both franchises could look drastically different in the coming weeks.
For the White Sox, 2025 was never expected to be a competitive year, as the organization continues its lengthy rebuild. Fans on the South Side of Chicago are probably not surprised that their team has the worst record in the American League after the All-Star break.
However, the Pirates entered the season with slightly higher hopes, only to see those fade quickly amid inconsistent play and numerous off the field controversies. Pittsburgh limped into the All-Star break having just snapped an eight-game losing streak, and they’ll hope to capitalize on a weak White Sox squad to build some momentum for the second half.
Meanwhile, Chicago arrives in Pittsburgh after another dismal stretch, leaving both teams firmly in "seller" territory as the August 1 trade deadline approaches.
Offensive struggles have defined both clubs this season, with each ranking among the bottom three in MLB in runs scored, slugging percentage, home runs, and weighted runs created plus (wRC+). Neither lineup has produced much power, and their inability to generate consistent offense has been a major factor in both of their poor records. Pittsburgh has been a bit more competitive, often losing games by one run; the Pirates' run differential is -53, while the White Sox is -98.
Where the two teams diverge is on the mound. While Chicago’s pitching staff has also floundered, Pittsburgh’s rotation has been a rare bright spot, posting the ninth-best ERA in baseball (3.71) heading into the break.
The bullpen hasn’t been far behind, holding a respectable 3.76 ERA. This disparity could make pitching the deciding factor in the series — especially as trade rumors swirl around key arms on both sides.
With the deadline just weeks away, several Pirates and White Sox players could be playing their final games for their current teams. Pittsburgh’s veteran pitchers, in particular, may draw interest from contenders, while Chicago could look to move any remaining assets as they continue stockpiling young talent. For fans of both clubs, this series may serve as a preview of a future shaped by deadline deals—and a chance to see which team can scrape together a few wins before the fire sales begin.
One interesting tidbit about this series: The White Sox and Pirates have met 48 times total, each winning 24 times. So, one team will come away from this series with bragging rights over the other.
Key Stats
- Punchless Pirates: 91 runs scored over last 30 days is 22nd in MLB
- Slacking Sox Sticks: 82 runs scored over last 30 days is 25th in MLB
- The Pirates and White Sox have met a total of 48 times. The series is tied 24-24.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Friday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: LHP Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.79 ERA, 59 K)
- CHW: RHP Jonathan Cannon (3-7, 4.44 ERA, 61 K)
- Key Battle: Cannon vs Pirates OF Oneil Cruz (This is Cruz's first career matchup against the right-hander)
Game 2: Saturday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mike Burrows (1-3, 4.83 ERA, 42 K)
- CHW: RHP Adrian Houser (5-2, 1.56 ERA, 39 K)
- Key Battle: Houser vs Pirates OF Tommy Pham (6-for-12 in 12 career AB against Houser)
Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-8, 4.59 ERA, 73 K)
- CHW: RHP Aaron Civale (1-6, 5.30 ERA, 36 K)
- Key Battle: Civale vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (.294 AVG, 1.039 OPS, 2 HR in 17 career AB against Civale)
Players to Watch
- RP David Bednar (PIT): 14.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 21 K, 4 BB in last 15 games
- OF Tommy Pham (PIT): .375 AVG, 1.152 OPS, 2 HR, 3 RBI in last eight games
- 2B Lenyn Sosa (CHW): .353 AVG, .840 OPS, 3 HR, 8 RBI in last nine games
- SP Adrian Houser (CHW): 45.2 IP, 1.97 ERA, 1.23 WHIP in last seven starts
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates