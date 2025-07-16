Pirates' Paul Skenes Sets New All-Star Record
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes made history with an incredible performance in the All-Star Game at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
Skenes started the game for the National League and faced the American League in the top of the first inning.
He struckout Detroit Tigers duo, second baseman Gleyer Torres and left fielder Riley Greene and forced New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge into a groundout, ending his outing after 14 pitches.
Skenes threw 12 four-seam fastballs, five of them vs. Torres, who he struckout swinging, and five vs. Greene, who swung and missed on a 100.3 mph pitch. He threw his hardest pitch of the game against Judge, a first pitch 100.4 mph fastball.
He is the first All-Star starting pitcher in the Statcast era (since 2015) that threw four pitches at 100 mph or more.
Skenes had 10 of his pitches reach 99.0 mph or higher, ranking him seventh all-time in an All-Star game since pitch tracking in 2008. Langs also reported that the 53 pitches of 99.0 mph or higher is the most in an All-Star Game since pitch tracking, with 2024 and 2010 having the previous highs of 32 each.
Milwaukee Brewers rookie right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski beat out Skenes with 12 pitches of 99.0 mph or more and had the fastest pitches of the night, reaching 102.3 mph on his four-seam fastball in his scoreless top of the eighth inning.
Skenes and Misiorowski faced off for the first time at American Family Field on June 25. Skenes struggled in the second inning, allowing four runs and only lasting four innings, the fewest he's gone in a start in 2025, while Misiorowski allowed just two hits and two walks, while posting eight strikeouts over 74 pitches and five innings in the 4-2 defeat for the Pirates.
This marked Skenes' second start in the All-Star Game, doing so as a rookie in 2024 at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.
Skenes became the first pitcher ever that started the All-Star Game in their first two seasons in the MLB.
He is also one of just five players ever that started consecutive All-Star Games from the beginning of their career. This includes Cincinnati Redlegs outfielder Frank Robinson, who also did it twice (1956-57), Minnesota Twins infielder Rod Carew (1967-69), Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki (2001-04), and New York Yankees center fielder Joe DiMaggio (1936-1942).
Skenes also became just the second Pirates pitcher that started two All-Star Games, along with Bob Friend, who did so in 1956 and 1960.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball in 2025, including first in ERA (2.01), tied for third in opposing batting average (.189), tied for fifth in WHIP (0.93) and innings pitched (121.0), plus eighth in strikeouts (131).
