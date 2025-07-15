Pirates 2025 MLB Draft Recap
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates completed their 2025 MLB Draft, where they took 21 different selections, who they hope will serve as a part of their future.
Pittsburgh Pirates 2025 MLB Draft: Rounds 1-20
First Round: Sixth Overall
Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez from out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif., 45 miles east of Los Angeles. Committed to Vanderbilt.
2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year for high school. 105 strikeouts over 53.2 innings pitched and a 0.39 ERA as a senior in 2025. Was homeschooled his first two years of high school.
MLB Pipeline: Fastball: 70 | Curveball: 60 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 60 | Control: 55 | Overall: 60
Rankings: MLB Pipeline (No. 3), Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (No. 4), Keith Law of The Athletic (No. 21)
Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 190 pounds
Slot Value: $7,560,000
Birthday: June 28, 2006 (19 years old)
Second Round: 50th Overall
Right-handed pitcher Angel Cervantes out of Earl Warren High School in Downey, Calif., a city just 13 miles southeast of Los Angeles
Fastball touches 90-93 mph, changeup is his best pitch, committed to UCLA.
MLB Pipeline: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 60 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50
Rankings: MLB Pipeline (No. 49) Keith Law of The Athletic (No. 63) Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (No. 66)
Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 195 pounds
Slot Value: $1,930,000
Birthday: Aug. 21, 2007 (17 years old)
Competitive Balance Round B: 73rd Overall
Third baseman Murf Gray from Fresno State, where he played the past three seasons. Also played for the Duluth Huskies in the 2023 Northwoods League and the Wareham Gateman in the 2024 Cape Cod League.
Slashed .324/.398/.639 for an OPS of 1.037, with 78 hits, 22 doubles, 18 home runs, 73 RBIs and 23 walks to 30 strikeouts in 60 games.
Earned both Mountain West Championship MVP and All-Mountain West Conference First Team honors for his play in 2025.
MLB Pipeline: Hit: 45 | Power: 50 | Run: 40 | Arm: 60 | Field: 45 | Overall: 45
Rankings: Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (No. 133) MLB Pipeline (No. 141)
Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 230 pounds
Slot Value: $1.13 million
Birthday: Dec. 20, 2003 (21 years old)
Third Round: 82nd overall
Catcher Easton Carmichael out of Oklahoma where he played three seasons. Father Darby and brother Braden both played at Oklahoma.
Slashed .329/.398/.613 for an OPS of 1.011 in 60 games for the Sooners as a junior in 2025, with 80 hits, 10 doubles, four triples, 17home runs, 62 RBIs, 14 stolen bases on 19 attempts and 25 walks to 43 strikeouts.
Earned First Team All-American honors from Perfect Game and the College Baseball Foundation, Second Team All-American honors from NCBWA and Third Team All-American honors from Baseball America
MLB Pipeline: Hit: 50 | Power: 45 | Run: 50 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 45
Rankings: Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (No. 77) Keith Law of The Athletic (No. 86) MLB Pipeline (No. 93)
Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 200 pounds
Slot Value: $979,500
Birthday: Nov. 03, 2003 (21 years old)
Fourth Round: 113th overall
Shortstop Gustavo Melendez from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Merced in Puerto Rico. Is a Wake Forest commit. Competed at the 2025 MLB Draft Combine
MLB Pipeline: Hit: 55 | Power: 40 | Run: 50 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 45
Rankings: MLB Pipeline (No. 141) Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (No. 92) Baseball America (No.123).
Height: 5-foot-8 Weight: 160 pounds
Slot value: $674,300
Birthday: Oct, 20, 2007 (17 years old)
Fifth Round: 144th overall
Catcher Adonys Guzman from Arizona. Also played for Boston College as a freshman in 2023. Born in The Bronx, N.Y. and attended Salesian High School in New Rochelle, N.Y.
Slashed .328/.411/.496 for an OPS of .907 in 62 games as a junior in 2025, with 76 hits, 12 doubles, nine home runs, 44 RBIs and 27 walks to 32 strikeouts. Earned College World Series All-Tournament Team honors.
Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 221 pounds
Slot value: $499,000
Birthday: Dec. 4, 2003 (22 years old)
Sixth Round: No. 173rd overall
Right-handed pitcher Jack Anker from Fresno State. Also played with Mankato MoonDogs in the 2023 Northwoods League.
Started 16 games in 2025 from Fresno State with a 9-5 record, a 5.98 ERA over 96.1 innings pitched, 109 strikeouts to 12 walks. Earned 2025 All-Mountain West First Team honors.
MLB Pipeline: Fastball: 50 | Curveball: 50 | Cutter: 45 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 55 | Overall: 40
Rankings: MLB Pipeline (No. 198)
Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 200 pounds
Slot Value: $380,500
Birthday: April 8, 2004 (21 years old)
Seventh Round: 203rd overall
Third baseman Brent Iredale from Arkansas. Played first two seasons with New Mexico Junior College and earned NJCAA Second Team All-American honors in 2024.
Slashed .286/.450/.544 for a .994 OPS in 65 games, with 59 hits, 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 57 RBIs and 46 walks to 68 strikeouts for the Razorbacks in 2025. Earned ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Second Team honors.
Hails form Sydney, Australia and played The Hills Sports High School.
MLB Pipeline: Hit: 45 | Power: 55 | Run: 45 | Arm: 50 | Field: 45 | Overall: 40
Rankings: MLB Pipeline (No. 177) Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (No. 174)
Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 200 pounds
Slot Value: $297,400
Birthday: July 12, 2003 (22 years old)
Eighth Round: 233rd Overall Pick
Outfielder Josh Tate from Georgia Southern, played wo seasons there. Spent freshman season with Georgia in 2023.
Also played for the Charlottesville Tom Sox in the 2023 Valley League and the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in the 2024 Cape Cod League
Slashed .362/.437/.606 for a 1.042 OPS in 59 games for the Eagles, winning the Sun Belt Batting Title in 2025. Also had 89 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 46 RBIs and 27 walks to 37 strikeouts.
Rankings: Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (No. 202)
Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 178 pounds
Slot Value: $236,800
Birthday: Sept. 1, 2003 (21 years old)
Ninth Round: 263rd overall
First baseman Jared Jones out of LSU, where he spent three years. Also played for the Brewster Whitecaps in the 2023 Cape Cod League.
Is of no relation to Pirates starting pitcher, who is also named Jared Jones.
Slashed .323/.414/.613 for an OPS of 1.027 in 68 games for the Tigers, leading them to their second College World Series Title in three seasons. Earned First Team All-American and College World Series All-Tournament Team honors.
Also played with Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes as a freshman in 2023, winning the National Title then as well.
MLB Pipeline: Hit: 45 | Power: 60 | Run: 35 | Arm: 65 | Field: 40 | Overall: 45
Rankings: MLB Pipeline (No. 101), Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (No. 249)
Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 246 pounds
Slot Value: $206,100
Birthday: Aug. 1, 2003 (21 years old)
10th Round: 293rd overall
Shortstop Matt King out of Arizona State, where he played his senior season. Played his first three seasons of collegiate ball with UTSA from 2022-24, while also playing for the Walnut Creek Crawdads in the California Collegiate League in 2023 and 2024.
King slashed .403/.464./593 for an OPS of 1.057 as a senior in 2025, earning Big 12 Co-Newcomer of Year honors and making the All-Big 12 First Team.
Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 195 Pounds
Slot Value: $193,100
Birthday: Aug. 25, 2002 (22 years old)
11th Round: 323rd overall
Second baseman Dylan Palmer out of Hofstra, where he played three seasons. Also played for the Upper Valley Nighthawks in the New England Collegiate Baseball League in the summer of 2023.
Slashed .400/.449/.536 for an OPS of .985 in 53 games, 88 hits, 13 doubles, seven triples, one home run 32 RBIs, 32 stolen bases on 36 attempts and 16 walks to 18 striekouts as a junior in 2025. Earned First Team All-CAA honors.
Bats left, throws right. Also played ice hockey in high school.
Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 170 pounds
Birthday: Oct. 5, 2003 (21 years old)
12th Round: 353rd overall
Right-handed pitcher Cameron Keshock out of Samford, where he played as a junior in 2025. Previously spent two seasons at Auburn and played for the Alexandria Aces in the 2023 Cal Ripken Collegiate League and for the Full Count Rhythm in the Prospect League.
Started 14 of 15 games pitched in 2025, with a 5-4 record, a 5.73 ERA over 77.0 innings pitched, 74 strikeouts to 33 walks and a 1.51 WHIP.
Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 225 pounds
Birthday: Oct. 29, 2003 (21 years old).
13th Round: 383rd Overall
Right-handed pitcher Dylan Mathiesen out of Liberty, where he pitched the last two seasons. Pitched his first season at Division II program California (Pa.), 45-50 miles south of PNC Park in 2023.
Hails from nearby Coraopolis, Pa. and played for Montour High School, making him a WPIAL selection.
Started all 17 outings for the Flames in 2025, with a 2-4 record, a 5.76 ERA over 65.2 innings pitched, 84 strikeouts to 31 walks and a 1.42 WHIP.
Has a fastball that reaches into the mid-90s mph.
Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 195 pounds
Birthday: May 25, 2004 (21 years old)
14th Round: 413th Overall
Right-handed pitcher Connor Hamilton out of Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tenn.
Perfect Game ranks him as the 191st overall player in the Class of 2025, the 49th right-handed pitcher and the fifth best player out of Tennessee. Commtited to Vanderbilt.
Competed at the 2025 MLB Draft Combine and hails from Toronto, Canada.
Fastball reaches 96 mph.
Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 205 pounds
Birthday: March 13, 2006 (19 years old)
15th Round: 443rd Overall
Right-handed pitcher McLane Moody out of Northside Senior High School in Fort Smtih, Ark., which sits on the Arkansas-Oklahoma border.
Perfect Game ranks Moody as the 243rd overall player in the Class of 2025, the 64th right-handed pitcher and the fourth best player in Arkansas.
Moody also played quarterback for Northside and is committed to Arkansas. Fastball velocity is at 96 mph.
Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 210 pounds
Birthday: Sept. 5, 2006 (18 years old)
16th Round: 473rd overall
Outfielder Eddie King Jr. out of Louisville, where he played the past three seasons. Also played for the Alton River Dragons in the Prospect League in 2022 and the Orleans Fire Birds in the Cape Cod League in 2023.
Slashed .367/.435/.750 for an OPS of 1.185 in 55 games, with 69 hits, 19 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and 21 walks to 38 strikeouts as a senior in 2025.
His OPS ranked third in the ACC and his slugging percentage was 16th best in Division I. Earned Second Team All-ACC honors.
Also hit .500, with 18 hits in 36 at-bats in the NCAA Tournament, earning Nashville Regional MVP and College World Series All-Tournament Team honors.
Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 220 pounds
Birthday: Jan. 7, 2003 (22 years old)
17th Round: 503rd Overall
Outfielder Carter Gwost out of Little Falls High School in Little Falls, Minn. Also played both left-handed pitcher and first base. Committed to Nebraska.
Batted .444 with nine home runs as a senior in 2025, earning MSHSBCA 3A Player of the Year honors.
Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 215 pounds
Birthday: Feb. 16, 2007 (18 years old)
18th Round: 533rd Overall
Outfielder Canon Reeder out of Oregon State, where he played the last three seasons. Also played for the Springfield Drifters in the 2022 West Coast League, the Okotoks Dawgs in the 2023 Western Canadian League and the Bend Elks in the 2025 West Coast League.
Slashed .293/.402/.489 for an OPS of .891 in 55 games as a senior, with 55 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 37 RBIs and 27 walks to 46 strikeouts.
Height: 6-foot Weight: 188 pounds
Birthday: April 23, 2003 (22 years old)
19th Round: 563rd overall
Outfielder Brandon Cain out of Oklahoma where he played one season. Spent the past two seasons with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (JUCO) and played for the Frederick Keys in the MLB Draft League in 2025.
Played in 21 games for Oklahoma, not registering a hit in 15 at-bats and drawing just one walk with six strikeouts, but scoring five runs.
Had more success at the JUCO level, batting .359 and slugging .532 in 2024.
Cain will reclassify as a pitcher when he, likely, signs with the Pirates.
Height: 6-foot Weight: 175 pounds
Birthday: Aug. 30, 2004 (20 years old)
20th Round: 593rd Overall
Left-handed pitcher Nick Frusco out of Miller Place High School in Miller Place, N.Y. on Long Island.
Fastball reaches 91-92 mph. Competed in the MLB Draft League and the Draft Combine High School Game. Clemson commit.
MLB Pipeline: Fastball: 50 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 40. Ranking: No. 249
Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 208 pounds
Birthday: May 19, 2007 (18 years old)
