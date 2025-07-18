Cubs Showing Interest in Pirates Third Baseman
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have an infielder that a National League Central division rival has looked at recently in a trade.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Chicago Cubs 'seem to have a decent amount of interest' in Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes. He also reported that the Cubs don't have Hayes as their main option, but that sources tell him that Hayes is someone they're considering.
Francys Romero reported back on June 28 that the Cubs, along with the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers, were potential suitors for Hayes at the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
He hasn't had the greatest season from the plate for the Pirates, slashing .238/.284/.293 for an OPS of .577, with 78 hits in 328 at-bats, eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 31 RBIs and 17 walks to 75 strikeouts.
Hayes changed his batting approach over the offseason, going with both hands instead of just a one-handed swing, which helps him with his chronic back problems, that held him to just 96 games in 2024.
He won the Gold Glove Award at third base in 2023, with 21 defensive runs saved, a fielding run value of 13 and a 2.4 defensive WAR.
Hayes is on track for his second Gold Glove Award in 2025, with 13 outs above average and 10 runs prevented, the most of any third baseman in baseball for both categories.
The Pirates took Hayes with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft and signed him, forgoing his commitment to Tennessee.
He made his MLB Debut on Sept. 1, 2020 and makes this his fifth season that he's spent the entirety of it at the MLB level.
Hayes has slashed .255/.308/.371 for an OPS of .679 in his six seasons and 565 games with the Pirates, with 545 hits, 99 doubles, 16 triples, 39 home runs, 207 RBIs and 156 walks to 483 strikeouts.
He also has a team-friendly contract, signing an eight-year, $70 million contract extension on April 7, 2022, making $7 million from 2025-27, $8 million in both 2028 and 2029 and a $12 million club option in 2030.
The Pirates could take on some of Hayes' contract, making him more valuable for other teams at the trade deadline, which may earn more from those teams in terms of an MLB-ready bat or potential prospects.
The Pirates have made one trade this month, as they sent veteran utilityman Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney on July 16.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates