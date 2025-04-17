Pirates' Pitching Prospect off to Dominant Start in Double-A
Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Hunter Barco has opened the 2025 season in spectacular fashion, tossing 13 consecutive scoreless innings across his first three starts for Double-A Altoona. The left-handed 24-year-old continued his dominance on Wednesday night, striking out six batters over five shutout frames while allowing just two hits and one walk.
Barco, now ranked as the Pirates’ number seven prospect by MLB Pipeline, has surrendered only six hits and two walks while racking up 14 strikeouts in his early-season outings, showcasing the elite potential that made him a second-round pick in 2022.
Barco’s rise is particularly impressive given his recent injury history. The University of Florida standout was considered a potential first-round talent before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2022, which sidelined him for over a year.
The Pirates took a chance on him in the draft, and he has rewarded their patience with steady progression. After posting a 3.27 ERA in 16 starts for High-A Greensboro last season, Barco has taken another leap forward this year, displaying improved command and a devastating slider-changeup combo to complement his low-to-mid-90s fastball. He has also shown no setbacks from the stress fracture in his leg that ended his 2024 season prematurely.
Barco’s early dominance has put him on the radar for a potential 2025 MLB debut—especially if he maintains this level of performance. Pittsburgh has shown a willingness to promote pitching prospects, as seen with Paul Skenes last season and likely Bubba Chandler this season. Barco could be next in line if he continues to overpower Double-A hitters.
Barco is tentatively scheduled to start again on April 22 against the Chesapeake Baysox. Another strong outing could accelerate his path to Triple-A — and beyond.
