Pirates Minor Leagues Recap: Konnor Griffin Flashes Five-Tool Talent
Two weeks into the 2025 minor league season, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ farm system has delivered some encouraging performances, with top prospects flashing their potential across all levels.
Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A)
Results & Current Record: 3-3 vs. Louisville Bats, 5-7 this season
Top Performers:
- SP Bubba Chandler: 2 GS, 8 IP, 2 ER, 14 K
- SS Liover Peguero: 10-for-18, 4 2B, 4 RBI since April 6
Notable: Top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler touched 101.5 MPH with his fastball during Sunday's start. This is the highest velocity of a pitch thrown by a starting pitcher at all levels of baseball in 2025 so far.
Altoona Curve (Double-A)
Results & Current Record: 2-4 vs. Akron Rubberducks, 3-6 this season
Top Performers:
- SP Hunter Barco: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 Ks in start on Thursday
- 2B Termarr Johnson: 1 HR this week, reached base three times during Sunday's game to raise his season slash line to .310/.412/.448
Notable: The Curve struck out 14 Akron hitters during their game on Thursday night, a 2-0 shutout victory.
Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A)
Results & Current Record: 5-1 vs Winston-Salem Dash, 7-2 this season
Top Performers:
- SP Antwone Kelly: 4 IP, 0 ER, 6 K in Thursday's start
- C Omar Alfonzo: 2 HR, 3 RBI in Winston-Salem series
- 1B Esmerlyn Valdez: 1 HR, 2 2B, 4 RBI past week
- SP Garrett McMillan: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K in Saturday's start
Notable: The Grasshoppers are currently the only team in the Pirates organization with a winning record.
Bradenton Marauders (Low-A)
Results & Current Record: 2-4 vs. Palm Beach Cardinals, 3-6 this season
Top Performers:
- C Axiel Plaz: 10-for-22, 2 2B since April 8
- SS Konnor Griffin: 4-for-10, 1 HR, 1 3B, 1 SB over the weekend
Notable: Griffin's home run in the eighth inning of Friday's game broke a 5-5 tie and put the Marauders in position for a 7-5 win. The ball left Griffin's bat at 104.6 MPH.
Player of the Week:
Konnor Griffin (BRA) – Griffin broke out in a big way during his second week of professional baseball. Besides the offensive stats listed above, Griffin also made a phenomenal sliding stop at shortstop to save a run and keep the game tied. He's beginning to show the five-tool talents that made him so attractive to Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2024 draft.
This Week:
- Indianapolis Indians: vs. Toledo (Apr 15-20)
- Altoona Curve: vs. Somerset (Apr 15-20)
- Greensboro Grasshoppers: vs. Jersey Shore (Apr 15-20)
- Bradenton Marauders: @ Fort Myers (Apr 15-20)
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates