Pirates Prospect's First Triple-A Start Available to Stream Free
The Pittsburgh Pirates’ rising star Hunter Barco will make his highly anticipated Triple-A debut tonight, taking the mound for the Indianapolis Indians as they face the Columbus Clippers at 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will be available to stream for free on MLB TV, giving Pirates fans a chance to watch the left-hander’s next step in his remarkable 2025 campaign.
Barco, 24, earned the promotion after making history at Double-A Altoona, where he opened the season with a franchise-record 25 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings. The dominant stretch included just 11 hits allowed, 26 strikeouts, and a minuscule .70 WHIP, cementing his status as one of the Pirates’ most exciting pitching prospects. He was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month this week for his performance.
The southpaw was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list following the graduation of Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe to the big leagues. It's another acknowledgement of Barco's record-setting start to his season.
Now, he’ll face his toughest test yet against a Columbus lineup featuring red-hot Cleveland Guardians prospect C.J. Kayfus. Barco’s three-pitch arsenal — a low-to-mid 90s fastball, a sharp slider, and a plus splitter — will be put to the test as he looks to extend his scoreless streak at the next level.
The former Florida Gator has been on a rapid ascent since returning from 2022 Tommy John surgery, showcasing improved command and poise. If he continues his success in Indianapolis, a late-season MLB debut could be in play, further bolstering Pittsburgh’s deep pool of young rotation talent.
Even though the Pirates will be playing at the same time tonight, fans won't want to miss Barco’s first Triple-A start — tune in tonight to see if the lefty can keep his historic run alive.
