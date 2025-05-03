Pirates Promote Dominant Prospect to Triple-A
The Pittsburgh Pirates have rewarded left-handed pitching prospect Hunter Barco for his historic Double-A performance, promoting the 24-year-old to Triple-A Indianapolis, per a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Noah Hiles. The move comes after Barco set the Altoona Curve franchise record with 25 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings to open the 2025 season, cementing his status as one of the organization’s most promising arms.
Barco’s promotion was inevitable after his overwhelming dominance at Double-A, where he allowed just 11 hits and seven walks while striking out 26 batters over his scoreless streak. Opponents hit a feeble .131 against him, and his .70 WHIP led all qualified Double-A starting pitchers. The former second-round pick out of Florida showcased a devastating three-pitch mix—a low-to-mid 90s fastball, a swing-and-miss slider, and a plus splitter—while demonstrating elite command and poise beyond his years.
The Pirates’ aggressive development approach with top pitching prospects continues, as Barco follows a path similar to Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler, both of whom rapidly ascended through the system. Given his recent form, Barco could position himself for a late-season MLB debut if he succeeds in Indianapolis.
Barco’s rise is particularly impressive considering his 2022 Tommy John surgery, which temporarily stalled his progression. Now fully healthy and sharper than ever, he has rewarded Pittsburgh’s patience with a breakout campaign. His next start is expected to come with Indianapolis this upcoming week, where he’ll face stiffer competition in what could be his final stop before reaching PNC Park.
With the Pirates organization depth of long-term rotation solutions, Barco’s rapid development gives the organization another high-upside arm to dream on—and his latest promotion signals that the big leagues may not be far away.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates