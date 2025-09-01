Pirates’ Konnor Griffin Continues Minor League Dominance
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin had another strong outing with Double-A Altoona, where he showed his strength from the plate.
Griffin and Altoona faced off against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals on the road on Aug. 31 in the series finale.
He took on Harrisburg left-handed pitcher Jackson Kent and hit a breaking ball down and away, lining it to left field and out for a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning in an 8-0 win for Altoona.
That marked his third home run with Altoona, with his first two coming in the same game vs. Harrisburg on Aug. 29 for a seven-RBI day in the 14-3 victory.
Griffin now has seven straight games where he's driven in an RBI and nine of his 11 games with Altoona.
He earned his promotion to Altoona on Aug. 17 from Greensboro and has excelled yet again in 2025, even at just 19 years old.
Griffin has slashed .318/.385/.545 for an OPS of .930 in 11 games in Double-A, with 14 hits in 44 at-bats, one double, three home runs, 16 RBIs, four walks to 11 strikeouts and five stolen bases.
He excelled with Greensboro, slashing .325/.432/.510 for an OPS of .942 in 51 games, with 63 hits in 194 at-bats, 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 28 walks to 46 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 40 attempts.
Griffin started off with Bradenton in 2025, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932 in 50 games, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts.
Griffin ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League before his promotion to Greensboro, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
The Pirate selected Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
He has made great strides in just his first season out of high school, including representing the Pirates at the Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball.
Both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America named Griffin as the top prospect in all of baseball in recent re-rankings, putting great expectations on the youngster.
Griffin has slashed .330/.411/.526 for an OPS of .937 in 112 games in 2025, with 147 hits, 22 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 88 RBIs, 47 walks to 111 strikeouts and 64 stolen bases on 75 attempts.
