Pirates First Rounder Ranked Best Prospect by 2027
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a number of talented prospects throughout their minor league system, but one player received praise for their potential in a few years.
Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dysktra of MLB.com ranked all 30 MLB teams' best prospect by 2027 and picked the Pirates 2024 First Round draft choice, Konnor Griffin.
Griffin played for Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. and was Perfect Game's No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2024.
He stands at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and has the tools to play a number of positions, as he pitched and played at shortstop throughout his high school career.
He had a great senior season, leading Jackson Prep to a 31-4 record, their sixth consecutive and Mississippi record MAIS Class 6A state championship, plus the No. 19 ranking from Perfect Game.
Griffin, who bats right-handed, had a .559 batting average, with 66 hits in 118 at-bats, along with 39 RBIs, 13 doubles, nine home runs and four triples as a senior. He also only struck out 10 times, while earning 47 walks and got hit by pitch five times.
He also showed his prowess in the infield, with a .932 fielding percentage, turning nine double plays and only committing six errors. He also plays in the outfield too, giving the Pirates a number of positions they can put him at to succeed.
He did commit to LSU, but the Pirates signed him to a $6,532,025 deal, which was above slot for No. 9 overall at $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo that commitment. He also skipped his sophomore season to become a junior, which allowed him to join the Class of 2024.
Griffin was a stellar athlete in high school, leading Jackson Prep in basketball with 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds per game, blocking 26 shots, and shooting 51.9% from the field. His efforts led Jackson Prep to its second consecutive MAIS Overall Tournament championship this season.
MLB.com currently has Griffin ranked No. 43 amongst the top 100 prospects, and the second highest ranked Pirate, behind right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler at No. 15.
"The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 Draft, Griffin may have had the loudest set of all-around tools in the entire class." they wrote. "The Mississippi prepster has 30/30 potential, and while many think center field will be his best long-term home, he has tremendous upside at two premium positions. He will get reps on the dirt at short and in center as he starts his pro career."
Griffin was also a non-roster invite to spring training in Bradenton, Fla., where he'll have a chance to impress the Pirates organization and the dedicated fans as well.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates