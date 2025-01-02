Pirates Pitching Prospect Named Breakout Candidate
The Pittsburgh Pirates have become a de facto factory of arms in their minor league system, and they could have another pitching prospect who's ready to make a name for themselves in 2025.
MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra listed one breakout candidate for every team in their farm system and listed right-handed pitcher Levi Sterling for the Pirates.
"The Pirates seem to have a pretty good feel for scouting, drafting, signing and developing pitching and Sterling could be next in that pipeline to pop," they wrote. "He’s 6-foot-5 and super-athletic and will be focusing on pitching only for the first time (he was a solid infield prospect in high school). He has the chance to have four at least above-average pitches in the future and he’ll put them to the test for the first time in 2025."
Sterling is the Pirates' No. 11 overall prospect and sixth-ranked pitching prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline.
Sterling, 18, was taken with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Notre Dame High School in California, which produced Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene and New York Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.
MLB Pipeline cited Sterling's upside and potential to boast four above-average pitches. If he can translate that upside to the mound, Pittsburgh may have another pitching prospect worth keeping an eye on for the foreseeable future.
"Sterling’s upside on the bump is what the Pirates invested in," MLB Pipeline writes. "He has a loose, clean arm action coming from a three-quarters slot and a lean, athletic body that points to a lot of projection. He’s already throwing his fastball in the 92-mph range, touching 94 with ride and run, and he can really spin the baseball with a plus 80-mph curve he can throw for strikes and an effective mid-80s sweeper. His changeup is an emerging pitch and could eventually give him a fourth above-average-or-better offering."
