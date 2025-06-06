Pirates Lose to Astros After Long Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had to wait a few hours before they faced the Houston Astros at PNC Park, but suffered a swift defeat, 8-2.
Pittsburgh beat Houston in the previous game, 3-0 on June 4, but dropped the first game of the series to Houston, 3-0 on June 3, making this another series defeat.
This makes it four losses in the past six game for the Pirates, who also dropped their last series on the road vs. the San Diego Padres.
The Pirates fall to 23-40 overall and 14-18 at home with this defeat to the Astros, who improve to 34-28 and 12-16 on the road.
A rain delay moved first pitch from 6:40 p.m. to 10:02 p.m., a three hour and 22 minute delay, the longest of the season for the Pirates.
Pirates first baseman Jared Triolo ledoff the bottom of the third inning with a double. Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and center fielder Oneil Cruz both hit into ground outs, but moved Triolo to third base and the home safely, respectively, as the Pirates took a 1-0 lad.
Pittsburgh right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller threw three scoreless innings, but would allow a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth inning to Houston third baseman Isaac Paredes, on a sweeper that went over the middle of the plate, tying the game at 1-1.
Keller would get two of the next three batters out, but did allow a single to first baseman Christian Walker.
He then walked center fielder Jake Myers and a single to right fielder Cam Smith, which scored Walker and moved Myers to third base giving the Astros a 2-1 lead.
Smith would steal second base and then left fielder Jacob Melton singled, scoring both Myers and Smith, as the Astros increased their advantage to 4-1.
Triolo and Kiner-Falefa hit back-to-back two out singles in the bottom of the fifth inning, and then Cruz himself made it three consecutive singles, scoring Triolo and halving the deficit to 4-2.
Keller went out for the seventh inning, but gave up a leadoff single to Melton. He got second baseman Mauricio Dubón to ground out, moving Melton to second base, but then allowed a double to shortstop Jeremy Peña, as the Astros extended their lead to 5-2.
Pirates manager Don Kelly ended Keller's outing and gave right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas a chance out of the bullpen.
Peña immediately stole third base, then Nicolas walked and Nicolas got a sacrifice fly from second baseman Jose Altuve, which made it a 6-2 game.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki came in the top of the ninth inning for the Pirates. He would allow a single to Peña and then another home run to Paredes, his third of the series, giving the Astros an 8-2 lead.
The game went on past midnight, lasting until 12:26 a.m., a two hour and 24 minute game that ended almost six hours past the original first pitch.
The Pirates will look to get back to winning ways, as they host their in-state foe, the Philadelphia Phillies, this weekend at PNC Park.
