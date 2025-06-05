Pirates Outfielder Named Early MLB All-Star Pick
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder received recognition as one of the top MLB Players.
MLB All-Star voting started on June 4 and Jim Bowden of The Athletic picked his early All-Star team picks for both the American League and the National League.
He chose Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz as one of the two at the position in the NL, along with Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs, who he named the starter.
Cruz has slashed .229/.353/.474 for an OPS of .827 in 54 games for the Pirates this season, starting 49 of those games in center field.
He leads the MLB with 22 stolen bases plus all NL center fielders with 35 walks, while ranking second best for an NL center fielder with 12 home runs, plus both on-base percentage and OPS.
Cruz also provides an element of excitement whenever he bats, as he is the hardest hitter in the MLB Statcast era (since 2015).
He set the record for the hardest ball hit in the Statcast era back in a 6-5 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 25 on a solo home run over the right field wall and into the Allegheny River at 122.9 mph.
Cruz has also hit four leadoff home runs this season, embracing the new spot in the lineup. He did this against in back-to-back games at PNC Park on April 17 in a 1-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on April 18, a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 24 and in an 8-4 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on April 26.
He leads the Pirates in home runs, 35 runs, walks, strikeouts, stolen bases, slugging and OPS, tied for first with nine doubles, ranks second with batting average and on-base percentage, behind Andrew McCutchen, and in RBIs, plus fifth in hits.
The Pirates have outfielder Bryan Reynolds make the team last season as an All-Star and would love to have Cruz there as well at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 15.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates