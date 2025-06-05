Pirates Pitchers Combine for Shutout Win Against Astros
The Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Houston Astros in a 3-0 victory on Wednesday night at PNC Park. Four Pirates pitchers combined for their seventh shutout of the season.
Pirates starting pitcher Mike Burrows pitched 5 and 1/3 innings of shutout ball in the best outing of his career thus far. Closer David Bednar notched his seventh save of the year. It was another strong pitching performance for the Pirates in a season that has been full of them.
Burrows struck out the first two Houston batters to start the game. It was an early sign of the solid start that Pittsburgh would receive from the fifth man in their rotation.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Pirates loaded the bases with three consecutive two-out walks. After a mound visit, Astros starting pitcher Ryan Gusto induced a groundout to the third baseman, successfully escaping the early jam.
Astros designated hitter Victor Caratini drove a ball into the right-center field gap for a double in the second inning, the game's first hit. A Jake Myers groundout ended that scoring threat.
Pirates manager Don Kelly successfully challenged a Tommy Pham groundout that was originally called an out at first base. After review, it was determined that Pham reached the base, and he was granted a base hit.
It did not take long for Pittsburgh to take advantage of their baserunner. The very next pitch, catcher Endy Rodriguez drilled a double down the right field line, advancing Pham to third with no outs.
Isiah Kiner Falefa hit a RBI groundout to score Pham and give the Pirates an early 1-0 lead. Then, Oneil Cruz beat out a groundball to second base for an infield single. He proceeded to swipe second base for his NL-leading 21st stolen base of the season.
Andrew McCutchen gave the Pirates their second run of the evening with a sacrifice fly to left field. The Pirates now led 2-0 after two innings.
The pressure on Gusto continued in the third inning. Jared Triolo singled, then Ke'Bryan Hayes singled to move him up to third base. Adam Frazier grounded out into a double play, but Triolo scored to make it 3-0.
Meanwhile, Burrows was cruising. He had six strikeouts in the first five innings.
Cruz stole his second base of the game, and his 22nd of the season, after lacing a double to the left-centerfield gap. Nobody was covering third base when Cruz took off, an apparent miscommunication by the Houston defense.
Burrows' night was finished after 5.1 innings pitched. He had six strikeouts, did not walk anybody, and allowed five hits. His third start was clearly his best, and Burrows will look to build on his strong outing.
Chase Shugart came on in the sixth inning and successfully stranded a baserunner. It was the second straight strong performance from Shugart in relief.
Braxton Ashcraft pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings. He had four strikeouts. Ashcraft still has not allowed a run this season in six innings and three appearances.
Closer David Bednar came on to pitch the ninth. He struck out Christian Walker, then allowed a single to Yainer Diaz. A Victor Caratini strikeout and Jake Myers lineout later and the Buccos were victorious.
The Pirates will look for the series victory tomorrow evening. Mitch Keller (1-7, 3.73 ERA, 56 K) will start for Pittsburgh, while Framber Valdez (5-4, 3.12 ERA, 73 K) will take the bump for Houston. First pitch at PNC Park is expected at 6:40 PM ET.
