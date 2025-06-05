Pirates Make Three Lineup Changes vs. Astros
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates changed their lineup ahead of their series finale vs. the Houston Astros at PNC Park.
Jared Triolo takes over at first base from Spencer Horwitz and will bat eighth for the Pirates.
Triolo has played first base for the Pirates for times previously this season, including vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 29, vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 2, vs. the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on April 20 and vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 13.
Astros staring pitcher, Framber Valdez, is left-handed and Horwitz has struggled vs. left-handed hitting in his career, including 2-for-10 this season and batting .194 last season with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Triolo, who bats right-handed, gives Pirates manager Don Kelly a chance to play him and a potential advantage for the lineup.
Nick Gonzales comes back in at second base for his second start after returning from injury. He'll bat fourth and come in for Adam Frazier, who bats left-handed, unlike Gonzales, who bats right-handed.
Henry Davis will return as catcher, taking over from Endy Rodríguez, who started the last game and hits left-handed. Davis, who bats right-handed, will hit seventh in the lineup.
The Pirates keep the same three hitters at the time of the lineup, with center fielder Oneil Cruz, designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and right fielder Bryan Reynolds batting No. 1-3, respectively.
Tommy Pham stays at left field, but moves up one spot in the batting order to sixth from seventh.
Ke'Bryan Hayes stays at third base and fifth in the lineup and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will continue on at shortstop and ninth in the batting order.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller will make his 13th start for the Pirates. He has a 1-7 record, but a 3.77 ERA, and a 2.52 ERA over his past four starts, with just seven earned runs over 25.0 innings pitched.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Houston Astros
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Tommy Pham
C Henry Davis
1B Jared Triolo
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
