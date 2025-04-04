Pirates Make Early Outfield Change vs. Yankees
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made an early change in their home opener vs. the New York Yankees at PNC Park.
The Pirates took out left fielder Tommy Pham in the top of the third inning, bringing in Alexander Canario in his place.
Greg Brown, the Pirates play-by-play announcer, said that Pham had issues with his contact lenses, with the television broadcast showing Pham blinking his eyes repeatedly and sitting on the bench in the dugout.
The Pirates officially announced that Pham is out with an "illness" and that he is currently day-to-day.
Canario is now in left field and hitting sixth in the lineup. He also made a mistake early on, with an error on a single from Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez, moving center fielder Trent Grisham from second base to third base.
The Pirates landed Canario in a trade with the New York Mets for cash considerations on March 31. They then added Canario to their 26-man Major League Roster and optioned infielder/outfielder Ji Hwan Bae to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 3.
Canario hails from Monte Cristi in the Dominican Republic and he signed with the San Francisco Giants as an international free agent on July 2, 2016.
He would play for the Giants in the Dominican Summer League in 2017, where he slashed .294/.391/.464 and hit 17 doubles, five home runs and 45 RBIs, ranking third, third and second in the league, respectively. He earned Baseball American DSL All-Star honors.
Canario played with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes at Low-A in 2019, hitting a fourth-best .301/.365/.539 in the Northwest League. He also hit 17 doubles, nine home runs, 40 RBIs and 38 runs, ranking first, second, third and sixth best marks in the league.
He played for the Arizona League Giants in the fall, hitting .395/.435/1.000 and nine home runs in 43 at-bats. He earned All-Star honors from the MiLB.com Organization, Baseball America Short-Season All-Star, Northwest League Post-Season.
Canario didn't play in the 2020 season, as the MiLB cancelled the minor league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He would start 2021 with the San Jose Giants at Single-A, hitting .235/.325/.433 with 9 home runs, 14 doubles, three triples, 29 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases in 65 games.
The Giants traded Canario to the Chicago Cubs on July 30, along with right-handed pitcher Caleb Killian for third baseman Kris Bryant.
Canario played for the South Bend Cubs at High-A the rest of 2021. He then played for South Bend, Tennessee Smokies at Double-A and the Iowa Cubs at Triple-A in 2022.
He played for Iowa at the start of 2023 and eventually made it to the Cubs at the end of the season.
Canario made it back to Chicago for 15 games, from mid-April through early May and then two games in July. He spent the rest of it at Iowa.
The Cubs designated Canario for assignment on Feb. 20 and then traded him to the New York Mets for cash considerations on Feb. 24.
Canario slashed .306/.419./.611 in 36 at-bats in 17 Spring Training games for the Mets, with 11 hits, two doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs and seven walks to 15 strikeouts.
The Pirates now have six outfielders on their roster, along with Canario and Pham. This includes Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski, Oneil Cruz and Andrew McCutchen.
