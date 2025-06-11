Pirates Defeat Marlins, Win Series
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates used a strong pitching performance and an important home run in their series-clinching, 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins at PNC Park.
The Pirates finish their homestand with six wins out of nine games, taking two against the Marlins, sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies, June 6-8, and winning one game against the Houston Astros on June 4.
Pittsburgh also won on June 9, 10-3 vs. the Marlins, giving them the series victory. They improve to 28-41 overall and 19-19 at home, while the Marlins drop to 25-41 overall and 11-21 on the road.
Catcher Henry Davis and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes hit back-to-back singles with two outs in the bottom of the second inning, as the Pirates put runners on the corners.
Hayes attempted to steal second base and Marlins catcher Nick Fortes, who should've gotten Hayes out, threw away from Marlins second baseman Xaivers Edwards and the ball went into the outfield.
Davis would then steal home and Hayes made it safely to first base on the error, with the Pirates taking a 1-0 lead.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter shut the Marlins down over the first four innings, allowing just two hits.
He would load the bases in the top of the fifth inning with two outs, after allowing a single to Fortes, a double to Marlins left fielder Javier Sanoja and walked Edwards, but got designated hitter Agustín Ramírez to line out to Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds for the final out.
Hayes led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single, moved to second base on a groundout from shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and then Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz walked.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen made history in his next at-bat, hiting a three-run home run that just got into the left field seats, putting the home team up 4-0.
That home run marked No. 241 for McCutchen with the Pirates, moving him into third place in franchise history, moving ahead of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.
Falter gave up a solo home run to right fielder Herbierto Hernandez in the top of the sixth inning, as the Marlins scored their first run, still trailing 4-1.
He would get one more out before ending his outing after 5.1 innings pitched, five hits, one walk and one earned run allowed with three strikeouts over 71 pitches.
Pirates manager Don Kelly brought in rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft in relief of Falter.
Ashcraft struggled, walking first baseman Eric Wagaman and allowing a single to third baseman Connor Norby, putting runners on the corners with no outs.
He then got a groundout from pinch-hitter Jesús Sánchez, scoring Wagaman and cutting the Marlins' deficit to 4-2.
Ashcraft walked pinch-hitter Liam Hicks and then Kelly moved to bring in right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana, who would strikeout pinch-hitter Kyle Stowers, ending any further runs from the Marlins.
The Pirates loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning, as Reynolds walked, first baseman Spencer Horwitz doubled and second baseman Nick Gonzales walked. Left fielder Adam Frazier hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Reynolds and increasing the Pirates' lead to 5-2.
Left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson threw a scoreless eighth inning for the Pirates and then right-handed pitcher David Bednar earned his ninth save of the season with a strong ninth inning performance.
The Pirates will head back out on the road, as they start a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs, June 12-15.
