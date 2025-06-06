Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes Not Starting vs. Phillies
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes isn't a part of the starting lineup in the series opener vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park.
Jared Triolo, who started the previous game at first base vs. the Houston Astros on June 5, will move to the opposite corner to third base in place of Hayes. He will also stay eighth in the batting order.
This is just the fifth time that Hayes hasn't started in 2025, with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 30, the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on April 13, the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 14 and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 25.
Andrew McCutchen will also head to the bench, as Bryan Reynolds moves into the designated hitter spot, staying at third in the lineup.
Reynolds hasn't served as the Pirates designated hitter since May 21 vs. the Reds at PNC Park. He started 14 straight games at designated hitter from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates.
Adam Frazier will start in right field for the Pirates, marking his second start there and third start in the outfield overall. He last started in right field on April 11 and in left field on April 13, both against the Reds on the road. He will hit seventh in the lineup.
Alexander Canario comes in at left field for Tommy Pham and bats fifth in the lineup. Endy Rodríguez takes over at catcher from Henry Davis and will hit sixth in the batting order.
Canario gets his first start since the series opener vs. the Astros, while Rodríguez will make his third start this week after returning from the Injured List after almost two months away from the team.
Spencer Horwitz returns at first base and will hit fourth in the lineup, after Triolo played in his position last night.
Horwitz, Rodríguez and Frazier are left-handed batters and serve as strategic options hitting against Phillies right-handed starting pitcher Joe Ross.
Nick Gonzales stays at second base for the second straight game for the first time this season. He will also bat second in the lineup, two spot improvement from fourth the game prior.
Oneil Cruz continues on at center field and at leadoff, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa will play shortstop and bat ninth in the lineup
Pirates left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter makes his 13th start of the season. He had a sensational month of May, allowing just three earned runs over 35.2 innings for a 0.76 ERA with three wins and no losses. He only gave up 17 hits and 13 walks while posting 19 strikeouts with a .147 opposing batting average and a 0.84 WHIP.
That 0.76 ERA ranks as the third-lowest for a Pirates pitcher in a month since the start of the Live Ball-era (1920-present). The only pitchers with a lower ERA include left-handed pitcher Zane Smith with a 0.66 ERA in September 1990, and right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with a 0.75 ERA in September 2024.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Philadelphia Phillies
CF Oneil Cruz
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Alexander Canario
C Endy Rodríguez
RF Adam Frazier
3B Jared Triolo
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
