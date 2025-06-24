Pirates' Nick Gonzales Has Career-Best Hitting Performance
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales put on his best performance from the plate in his MLB career against the Milwaukee Brewers at Amercian Family Field.
Gonzales finished with five hits in five at-bats, the most hits for him in a game in his career, playing an important role in the 5-4 victory over the Brewers.
He started off with a double in the top of the first inning off a cutter in the middle of the plate from Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Chad Patrick, scoring right fielder Bryan Reynolds and giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
Gonzales singled in the top of the third inning on a sinker from Patrick in the top of the zone for his second hit of the night.
He then hit another single on a fastball over the middle of the plate from Patrick in the top of the fifth inning, scoring Reynolds, who leadoff the inning with a double. Gonzales did try and go for a double on this play, but got tagged out.
Gonzales hit his third single in the top of the seventh inning on curveball from Brewers left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby.
He again had trouble on the basepaths, as he tried to go to third base on a single from Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz, but got tagged out again.
Gonzales finished his night with a single in the top of the ninth inning, for his fifth hit in his fifth at-bat.
He is the first Pirates player to have five hits in a game since center fielder Oneil Cruz did so vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on Aug. 2, 2024.
Gonzales is also the first Pirates second baseman that had five hits in a game since Adam Frazier vs. the Chicago Cubs at home July 1, 2019. He is the first Pirates second baseman that finished 5-for-5 since Neil Walker did so on Aug. 12, 2012 vs. the San Diego Padres at home.
It is his first five-hit game since he had five at home vs. Iona back on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was a junior at New Mexico State.
The Pirates would select Gonzales with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft and he made his MLB debut on June 23, 2023, two years to the date of this five-hit performance.
Gonzales said that he has worked with Pirates hitting coach Matt Hague on how to best approach at-bats and that it has helped him drastically.
"Just working with Hague, just trying to stay consistent and kind of get around my back league," Gonzales said. "Just be in a spot where I can go out and be athletic. Just kind of the way he puts it and the way I feel. Once I am in this spot that we're looking for, whether it's around my rear leg and wherever it may be, kind of frees me up to be the hitter I am and impact the baseball."
Gonzales hit a two-run home run on Opening Day vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 27, but limped on his home run trot, which ended up landing him on the injured list with a with a non-displaced left ankle fracture, that kept him off the MLB roster until June 3.
He has slashed .320/.350/.493 for an OPS of .843, improving his batting average by .050 with his performance vs. the Brewers. He also has 24 hits in 75 at-bats, three doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs and four walks to 13 strikeouts.
