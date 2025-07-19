Pirates Embarrassed in Blowout Defeat to White Sox
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates came out of the All-Star break with one of their worst performances of the season in a 10-1 defeat to the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park.
This ends a seven-game winning streak at home for the Pirates, which dated back to a series finale win over the Texas Rangers on June 22, plus included sweeps of the New York Mets, June 27-29, and the St. Louis Cardinals, June 30-July 2.
It also makes it nine losses in the Pirates' past 10 games, as they suffered sweeps on their road trip to the Seattle Mariners, July 4-6, and the Kansas City Royals, July 7-9, plus two losses to the Minnesota Twins, July 11-12.
The Pirates drop to 39-59 overall and 26-22 at home, while the White Sox improve to 32-66 overall and 12-36 on the road.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter got two fast outs in the top of the first inning, but would allow a solo home run to White Sox catcher Edgar Quero on a fastball down low in the zone, putting the road team up 1-0.
Falter struggled getting out of the inning, as he walked first baseman Miguel Vargas, then gave up a double to designated hitter Andrew Benitendi, scoring Vargas, and then allowed a single to center fielder Luis Robert Jr., putting the White Sox up 3-0.
The Pirates got back-to-back one-out singles from center fielder Oneil Cruz and catcher Joey Bart, putting runners on the corners in the bottom of the second inning.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz hit a fly ball that White Sox left fielder Michael A. Taylor ran on and made a great basket catch for the second out. Cruz didn't score on the play, as he was far off the bag and ran back to not get tagged out, instead of coming home and scoring.
Third Baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes then grounded out, ending the for the Pirates.
Falter would allow a leadoff solo home run to Robert on a splitter over the middle of the plate in the top of the fourth inning, increasing the White Sox' advantage to 4-0.
He finished his outing after just four innings, allowing six hits, one walk, two home runs and four earned runs over 78 pitches.
Right fielder Brayn Reynolds ledoff the bottom of the fourth inning with a double down the right field line. Second baseman Nick Gonzales lined out to Robert in center field, but Cruz came through with a single to right field, scoring Reynolds and getting the Pirates their first run of the game at 4-1.
Cruz stole his 30th base of the season, second most in the MLB, but Bart struckout and Horwitz grounded out, stranding him at second base.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft took over for the Pirates in the top of the fifth inning. He walked both White Sox right fielder Austin Slater and Quero with one out, but forced Vargas into a double play, getting out of the inning unscathed.
Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a one out double in the bottom of the fifth inning, but both left fielder Tommy Pham and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen grounded out, leaving another runner in scoring position.
Ashcraft walked both Benitendi and Robert and gave up a single to second baseman Lenyn Sosa, loading the bases for the White Sox with no outs in the top of the sixth inning
White Sox third baseman Colson Montgomery chopped a curveball that bounced off the glove of a jumping Horwitz and into right field. Benitendi and Robert both scored, putting the road team up 6-1.
Right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez came in for Ashcraft and struckout Taylor, got shortstop Chase Meidroth to pop out and struckout Slater, ending the scoring.
Ramírez struggled in the top of the seventh inning, allowing a leadoff double to Quero, throwing a wild pitch that moved Quero to third base and then walked Vargas.
He allowed a single to Benitendi, that got through Horwitz and Gonzales, scoring Quero and moving Vargas to third base, putting the White Sox up 7-1.
Ramírez walked Robert, loading the bases for the White Sox, and after striking out Sosa, Pirates manager Don Kelly brought in left-handed pitcher Génesis Cabrera.
Cabrera struckout Montgomery, but allowed a bases-clearing double to Taylor, increasing the White Sox advantage to 10-1.
The nine-run deficit ties the largest defeat for the Pirates in 2025, as they lost 9-0 to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on April 29.
The Pirates will look to even up the series in the next game vs. the White Sox on July 19. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
