Pirates Reveal First Spring Training Lineup

The Pittsburgh Pirates begin Grapefruit League play in 2026.
Aug 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates revealed their first Spring Training lineup for 2026, as they start Grapefruit League play.

The Pirates will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Field in Sarasota, Fla. with first ptich set for 1:05 p.m. This starts a 31-game slate through March 23, where they'll face numerous teams in Florida before they begin regular season play.

Pittsburgh is going with a few recognizable names on their Grapefruit League Opening Day lineup vs. the Orioles. This includes Oneil Cruz at center field and leading off, Nick Gonzales at shortstop and hitting second, Joey Bart at designated hitter and fourth in the lineup, plus Jared Triolo at third base and batting fifth.

The Pirates will have free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn, who joined on for two years, $29 million, as their right fielder and batting third.

Two players come back from injury and start for the Pirates vs. the Orioles, including Enmanuel Valdez at first base and batting sixth, plus catcher Endy Rodríguez hitting eighth.

Valdez had season-ending surgery on his non-throwing shoulder (left) back on May 21 and Rodriguez underwent an ulnar nerve transposition in August, fixing his right elbow again.

Nick Yorke will play at second base and hit seventh, while Billy Cook rounds out the Pirates lineup, hitting ninth and playing left field.

Right-hander Wilber Dotel is also the starting pitcher for the Pirates, coming off a strong season where he pitched all of 2025 with Double-A Altoona.

Pirates Lineup vs. the Orioles

Position

Player

Center Fielder

Oneil Cruz

Shortstop

Nick Gonzales

Right Fielder

Ryan O'Hearn

Designated Hitter

Joey Bart

Third Base

Jared Triolo

First Base

Enmanuel Valdez

Second Base

Nick Yorke

Catcher

Endy Rodríguez

Left Fielder

Billy Cook

Who the Pirates Have on their Travel Roster

The Pirates will have a total of 31 players on their travel roster, with 10 pitchers and 21 position players.

Top prospect Konnor Griffin is on the Pirates' travel roster and is on the bench and so too is fellow infielder prospect Termarr Johnson.

The Pirates also have two top outfielder prospects on the travel roster in Esmerlyn Valdez and Jhostynxon García, who came in a trade from the Boston Red Sox.

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez
Pittsburgh also has 10 minor league players on the travel roster, including seven pitchers, who aren't in Major League Camp, but can still play in Grapefruit League games.

Two minor league players to keep an eye on include right-handed pitcher David Matoma and catcher Axiel Plaz, two of the better prospects not in Major League Camp.

Matoma signed with the Pirates out of Uganda and heads into his fourth season with the franchise, spending all of 2025 with Single-A Bradenton. Plaz was with both Bradenton and High-A Greensboro, but also featured in the Arizona Fall League.

Omar Alfonzo is another top prospect for the Pirates on their travel roster, with MLB Pipeline ranking him 20th in their farm system.

Pirates Travel Roster vs. the Orioles

Pitchers

Name

Throwing Arm

Matt Ager (Minor League)

Right

Jarod Bayless (Minor League)

Right

Julian Bosnic (Minor League)

Left

Michael Darrell-Hicks

Right

Wilber Dotel

Right

David Matoma (Minor League)

Right

Justin Meis (Minor League)

Right

Noah Murdock

Right

Cy Nielson (Minor League)

Right

Tyrone Yulie (Minor League)

Right

Catchers

Name

Hitting Side

Omar Alfonzo

Left

Joey Bart

Right

Axiel Plaz (Minor League)

Right

Endy Rodríguez

Switch

Infielders

Name

Hitting Side

Nick Cimilio

Right

Nick Gonzales

Right

Duce Gorson

Left

Konnor Griffin

Right

Mike Jarvis (Minor League)

Right

Termarr Johnson

Left

Jared Triolo

Right

Davis Wendzel

Right

Nick Yorke

Right

Outfielders

Name

Hitting Side

Billy Cook

Right

Oneil Cruz

Left

Jhostynxon García

Right

PJ Hilson (Minor League)

Right

Mitch Jebb

Right

Ryan O'Hearn

Left

Esmerlyn Valdez

Right

