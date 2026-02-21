Pirates Reveal First Spring Training Lineup
In this story:
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates revealed their first Spring Training lineup for 2026, as they start Grapefruit League play.
The Pirates will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Field in Sarasota, Fla. with first ptich set for 1:05 p.m. This starts a 31-game slate through March 23, where they'll face numerous teams in Florida before they begin regular season play.
Pittsburgh is going with a few recognizable names on their Grapefruit League Opening Day lineup vs. the Orioles. This includes Oneil Cruz at center field and leading off, Nick Gonzales at shortstop and hitting second, Joey Bart at designated hitter and fourth in the lineup, plus Jared Triolo at third base and batting fifth.
The Pirates will have free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn, who joined on for two years, $29 million, as their right fielder and batting third.
Two players come back from injury and start for the Pirates vs. the Orioles, including Enmanuel Valdez at first base and batting sixth, plus catcher Endy Rodríguez hitting eighth.
Valdez had season-ending surgery on his non-throwing shoulder (left) back on May 21 and Rodriguez underwent an ulnar nerve transposition in August, fixing his right elbow again.
Nick Yorke will play at second base and hit seventh, while Billy Cook rounds out the Pirates lineup, hitting ninth and playing left field.
Right-hander Wilber Dotel is also the starting pitcher for the Pirates, coming off a strong season where he pitched all of 2025 with Double-A Altoona.
Pirates Lineup vs. the Orioles
Position
Player
Center Fielder
Oneil Cruz
Shortstop
Nick Gonzales
Right Fielder
Ryan O'Hearn
Designated Hitter
Joey Bart
Third Base
Jared Triolo
First Base
Enmanuel Valdez
Second Base
Nick Yorke
Catcher
Endy Rodríguez
Left Fielder
Billy Cook
Who the Pirates Have on their Travel Roster
The Pirates will have a total of 31 players on their travel roster, with 10 pitchers and 21 position players.
Top prospect Konnor Griffin is on the Pirates' travel roster and is on the bench and so too is fellow infielder prospect Termarr Johnson.
The Pirates also have two top outfielder prospects on the travel roster in Esmerlyn Valdez and Jhostynxon García, who came in a trade from the Boston Red Sox.
Pittsburgh also has 10 minor league players on the travel roster, including seven pitchers, who aren't in Major League Camp, but can still play in Grapefruit League games.
Two minor league players to keep an eye on include right-handed pitcher David Matoma and catcher Axiel Plaz, two of the better prospects not in Major League Camp.
Matoma signed with the Pirates out of Uganda and heads into his fourth season with the franchise, spending all of 2025 with Single-A Bradenton. Plaz was with both Bradenton and High-A Greensboro, but also featured in the Arizona Fall League.
Omar Alfonzo is another top prospect for the Pirates on their travel roster, with MLB Pipeline ranking him 20th in their farm system.
Pirates Travel Roster vs. the Orioles
Pitchers
Name
Throwing Arm
Matt Ager (Minor League)
Right
Jarod Bayless (Minor League)
Right
Julian Bosnic (Minor League)
Left
Michael Darrell-Hicks
Right
Wilber Dotel
Right
David Matoma (Minor League)
Right
Justin Meis (Minor League)
Right
Noah Murdock
Right
Cy Nielson (Minor League)
Right
Tyrone Yulie (Minor League)
Right
Catchers
Name
Hitting Side
Omar Alfonzo
Left
Joey Bart
Right
Axiel Plaz (Minor League)
Right
Endy Rodríguez
Switch
Infielders
Name
Hitting Side
Nick Cimilio
Right
Nick Gonzales
Right
Duce Gorson
Left
Konnor Griffin
Right
Mike Jarvis (Minor League)
Right
Termarr Johnson
Left
Jared Triolo
Right
Davis Wendzel
Right
Nick Yorke
Right
Outfielders
Name
Hitting Side
Billy Cook
Right
Oneil Cruz
Left
Jhostynxon García
Right
PJ Hilson (Minor League)
Right
Mitch Jebb
Right
Ryan O'Hearn
Left
Esmerlyn Valdez
Right
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.