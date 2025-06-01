Andrew McCutchen Moves Up Pirates All-Time Hits List
PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen has served as the most important Pirates player of the 21st century, and he is still improving his résumé with the franchise in 2025.
McCutchen had two hits in the series opener vs. the San Diego Padres on May 30 at Petco Park, putting him at 1,710 in his Pirates career, moving him into No. 9 all-time in franchise history.
He passes Hall of Fame shorstop Arky Vaughn, who had 1,709 hits with the Pirates over nine seasons from 1934-42.
McCutchen is far away from moving up the list once again, with second baseman Bill Mazeroski at 2,016 hits from 1956-1972 in eighth place.
He finds himself in good company, regardless, as everyone else on the top-10 list is a Hall of Famer.
This includes right fielder Roberto Clemente (1955-72) in first place at 3,000 hits, shortstop Honus Wagner (1900-17) in second place with 2,970 hits, right fielder Paul Waner (1926-40) in third place at 2,868 hits, outfielder Max Carey (1910-26) in fourth place with 2,418 hits, third baseman Pie Traynor (1920-35, 1937) in fifth place at 2,416 hits, center fielder Lloyd Waner (1927-41) in sixth place at 2,317 hits and left fielder/first baseman Willie Stargell (1962-82) in seventh place at 2,232 hits.
McCutchen has had a good series vs. the Padres, with four hits in eight at-bats, which puts him at 2,197 hits in his career, moving past former Pirates catcher Jason Kendall for No. 190 all-time in MLB history.
This ranks as the third most hits for an active MLB player, behind Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman in first place at No. 145 with 2,332 hits and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve in second place at No. 161 at 2,291 hits.
He also hit a solo home run in the Pirates 5-0 win over the Padres on May 31, doing so on an 86 mph slider in the top of the zone from right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease, putting it in the second row of the right field seats in the top of the fifth inning.
This home run marks his 239th with the Pirates, putting him just one shy of Clemente, who ranks third all-time in franchise history with 240 home runs.
McCutchen has played in 1,629 games in his 12 seasons with the Pirates, with 1,712 hits, 338 doubles, 45 triples, 239 home runs, 834 RBIs, 186 stolen bases, 845 walks, 1,305 strikeouts and a slash line of .283/.375/.472 for an OPS of .847.
