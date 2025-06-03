Pirates End Second Baseman's Rehab Assignment
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have one of their best players back from a long stint out with an injury.
The Pirates announced that they ended the rehab assignment of infielder Nick Gonzales and reinstated him from the 60-day Injured List. They also assigned the contract of infielder/outfielder Nick Solak to Triple-A Indianapolis, making room for Gonzales on the 40-man and 26-man rosters.
Gonzales suffered an injury during a two-run home run he hit vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Opening Day on March 27, which forced him out of the game.
He suffered a non-displaced fracture of the left ankle, which came from Spring Training, where he fouled two foul balls of his left ankle vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on March 19.
This forced Gonzales to use a scooter to get around with initially afterwards, then to a walking boot and then back to both feet.
Gonzales went on the 10-Day Injured List on March 28, with Enmanuel Valdez coming up as infielder depth.
The Pirates then sent Gonazales on a rehab assignment on May 16 with Indianapolis. He played in nine games, slashing .194/.211/.250 for an OPS of .461, with seven hits in 36 at-bats, a triple, an RBI, zero walks to 11 strikeouts, while starting four games each at shortstop and second base.
Gonzales also went on the 60-day Injured List on May 20, but that didn't change much, as he had already been out for almost two months at that point.
He had a solid campaign for the Pirates in 2024, slashing .270/.311/.398 with 97 hits, 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 49 RBIs with 18 walks to 74 strikeouts in 94 games.
Adam Frazier has served as the Pirates starting second baseman in Gonzales' absence, with 44 starts out of the past 59 games.
Jared Triolo has also started 10 games at second base for Pittsburgh, Valdez starting all three games during the weekend road series vs. the Cincinnati Reds from April 11-13, and Liover Peguero starting at second base twice during his short stint with the team.
