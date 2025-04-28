Pirates Minor Leagues Recap: Barco Extends Scoreless Streak
We're now a month into the 2025 minor league season, and the Pittsburgh Pirates’ farm system has delivered some encouraging performances, with top prospects flashing their potential across all levels. Here's how each team fared over the past week.
Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A)
Results & Current Record: 3-4 vs. St. Paul, 13-12 this season
Top Performers:
- SP Bubba Chandler: 1 GS, 5 IP, 0 ER, 4 K
- 2B Nick Solak: .400 AVG since April 21, 2 HR in four games
- INF Ji-Hwan Bae: .364 AVG, .462 OBP since April 21
Notable: The Indians notched their eighth comeback victory of the season with their win over St. Paul on Saturday.
Altoona Curve (Double-A)
Results & Current Record: 4-2 vs. Chesapeake, 11-10 this season
Top Performers:
- SP Hunter Barco: 2 GS, 7.2 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 16 K
- SP Wilbur Dotel: 1 GS, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 8 K
- 2B Termarr Johnson: .308 AVG, .379 OBP, 2 HR since April 21
- CF Sammy Siani: .304 AVG, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 SB since April 21
Notable: Hunter Barco extended his scoreless streak to 20.1 IP to start the season.
Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A)
Results & Current Record: 4-2 vs Bowling Green, 15-10 this season
Top Performers:
- SP Hung-Leng Chang: 1 GS, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 9 K
- C Omar Alfonzo: .389 AVG, .476 OBP since April 21
- 1B Esmerlyn Valdez: .318 AVG, 1 HR, 2 2B, 1 RBI since April 21
- RP Connor Oliver: 5.1 IP, 1 ER, 9 K in two relief appearances.
Notable: The Grasshoppers have had a winning record in all four of their series' this season.
Bradenton Marauders (Low-A)
Results & Current Record: 3-3 vs Lakeland, 8-13 this season
Top Performers:
- INF Jhonny Severino: .455 AVG, 3 2B, 4 RBI since April 21
- SS Konnor Griffin: .348 AVG, 2 HR, 3 2B, 6 RBI, 1 SB since April 21
- SP Clevari Tejada: 2 GS, 6 IP, 1 ER, 4 K
Notable: Griffin continued his hot streak, and hit three doubles during Sunday's game. The game was highlighted and featured on MILB TV as the Free Game of the Day, providing a national audience for Griffin's continued breakout.
Player of the Week:
Hunter Barco (ALT) – Barco continues to baffle hitters, extending his remarkable scoreless streak to start the season with another dominant performance for the Double-A Altoona Curve. On Sunday, the left-handed Barco delivered three shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters. Barco struck out all but one batter in his nine-out start. The southpaw needed only 47 pitches (33 strikes) to carve through the Chesapeake Bay Sox lineup, maintaining his pristine 0.00 ERA.
This Week:
- Indianapolis Indians: @ Omaha (Apr 29-May 4)
- Altoona Curve: vs. Akron (Apr 29-May 4)
- Greensboro Grasshoppers: vs. Winston-Salem (Apr 29-May 4)
- Bradenton Marauders: vs. Tampa (Apr 29-May 4)
