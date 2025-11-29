Pirates' Konnor Griffin Makes Unique Top 10 List

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates young star Konnor Griffin has landed on many ranking and top prospect lists, but recently made an intriguing top 10 list.

Konnor Griffin Makes Unique Top 10 List

Ben Weinrib of MLB.com made a list of the best prospects in baseball by each age from 16 to 25 years old and placed Griffin as the best prospect at 19 years old.

Griffin is the clear pick for hsi age, as MLB Pipeline has him as the best prospect in baseball

"Long considered the player with the highest potential in the '24 Draft, Griffin exceeded even the highest expectations in his debut season to become baseball's top prospect," Weinrib wrote.

"The Mississippi native answered lingering questions about his hit tool and shortstop defense while continuing to display double-plus speed and impact power. He'll have a chance to make his big league debut before his 20th birthday on April 24 as a 30/30 threat for years to come."

The prospects younger than joined included all shortstops in Venezuelan international free agent in Luis Hernandez at 16 years old, 2025 first overall pick in Washington Nationals' Eli Willits at 17 years old and Milwaukee Brewers' Jesús Made at 18 years old.

Shortstops in UCLA Roch Cholowsky came in at the top prospect at 20 years old and Detroit Tigers' Kevin McGonigle at 21 years old, Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage at 22 years old, St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt at 23 years old and then both New York Mets right-handed pitchers in Nolan McLean and Brandon Sproat at 24 years old and 25 years old, respectively.

Konnor Griffin Has Breakout Campaign in 2025

The Pirates took Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, but no one would've expected he'd have the season like he did in 2025.

Griffin quickly moved up in the Pirates minor league system. He started out with Single-A Bradenton after a strong showing in Spring Training, moved to High-A Greensboro on June 10, then finished off with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18.

He slashed .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games this season, with 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League Konnor Griffin (24) throws the ball during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The 19-year old led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.

Griffin ranked amongst the best players in the minor leagues, including second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for seventh in RBIs and tied for eighth in stolen bases.

He was the first teenager since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit .333 or better in a minor league season. He is also one of just five teenagers that were a part of the 20-40 club and stole the most bases of that group.

Griffin also played in the Futures Game during All-Star week, honoring the best prospects in baseball. Altoona teammate Esmerlyn Valdez joined him there as well, as the duo represented the Pirates for the National League.

Accolades Pile on for Griffin

Griffin's great play earned him many awards and accolades, including earning the title of top prospect in baseball, with Baseball America, MLB Pipeline and The Athletic giving him the coveted spot.

He also won honors like Baseball America naming him their Minor League Player of the Year Award and MLB Pipeline naming him their Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year.

The Pirates also honored Griffin with the Honus Wagner Player of the Year , given to the best player in their minor leagues, and the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year , given to the best defensive player in the minor leagues.

Griffin ended his season by earning an MiLB Gold Glove Award, which bodes well for the Pirates, who reportedly see him as their starting shortstop for 2026 Opening Day .

