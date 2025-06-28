Pirates Finally Support Mitch Keller, Obliterate Mets
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller got the best scoring support he's received all season in the dominating, 9-1 win over the New York Mets at PNC Park.
The Pirates are now 2-2 against the Mets this season, winning 4-0 on May 14 and losing the first two games of the series at Citi Field, 4-3 on May 12 and 2-1 on May 13.
Pittsburgh improves to 33-50 overall and 21-21 at home, while New York falls to 48-35 overall and 19-23 on the road.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales grounded out, but then catcher Joey Bart walked and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes singled, putting runners on the corners with one out for the Pirates in the bottom of the second inning.
First baseman Jared Triolo came through with an RBI-single off of Mets left-handed pitcher David Peterson, putting the Pirates up 1-0.
Alexander Canario, playing center field in place of Oneil Cruz, would hit a ball to right field that Mets right fielder Juan Soto looked like he had, until it sailed over his head and went to the wall. Canario moved to second base for the double, Triolo made it to third base and Hayes scored, doubling the Pirates lead at 2-0.
The Pirates added two more runs, as shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled, scoring Triolo and moving Canario to third base, then left fielder Tommy Pham grounded into a fielder's choice, getting to first base safely and scoring Canario, giving the home team a 4-0 lead.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen would single after Pham, marking his 2,218 hit in the MLB, putting him at No. 184 all-time, eclipsing outfielder Juan Pierre (2000-13). It also marked his 2.894 total base with the Pirates, tying him with Hall of Famer Lloyd Waner (1927-41, 1944-45) at seventh in franchise history.
Keller would allow a solo home run to Soto in the top of the fourth inning off a sweeper low in the zone, as the Mets cut the deficit to 4-1.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a double off the right field wall and then Hayes came through with a double off the right field wall with two out, scoring Reynolds and increasing the Pirates' lead to 5-1.
This marked the most runs scored for Keller this season, after his previous high of four runs in the 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 28, his first start of the season and only win up until this game.
Keller would walk Soto and allowed a single to Mets first baseman Pete Alonso with one out in the top of the sixth inning with one out. Pirates manager Don Kelly took Keller out and replaced him with right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson.
Mattson shut the inning down, forcing Mets center fielder Jeff McNeil to fly out and striking out designated hitter Mark Vientos.
Keller finished his night with 94 pitches over 5.1 innings pitched, five hits, one earned run, one walk and five strikeouts. He also earned his first win at PNC Park since July 8, 2024, also coming against the Mets.
Kiner-Falefa singled and Pham walked with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning and then Reynolds would hit a three-run home run off of Mets right-handed pitcher Blake Tidwell, sending a sweeper at the top of the zone 402 feet into the right field seats, giving the Pirates an 8-1 lead.
Mattson added two more strikeouts in the top of the seventh inning. Left-handed pitcher Génesis Cabrera made his Pirates debut as well in this gam, allowing no baserunners and posting a strikeout, while right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart finished the game with a scoreless ninth inning.
Pham added another RBI on a single in the bottom fo the seventh inning, scoring Kiner-Falefa to make it 9-1.
The Pirates will look to win the series in the next game vs. the Mets on June 28. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.
