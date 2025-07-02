Pirates Duo Deemed Untouchable in Trade Talks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will make moves at the MLB trade deadline at the end of July, but two players aren't even up for discussion.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Pirates will listen to trade offers for everyone, aside from star right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and legend Andrew McCutchen.
"Ace right-hander Paul Skenes and franchise icon Andrew McCutchen are the Pirates’ only untouchables, according to officials briefed on the team’s plans," Rosenthal wrote.
Trade discussions around Skenes arose this season, as national media and others speculated whether the Pirates would support the young star after they had a poor beginning to their season, which saw them fire manager Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington shut trade talk surrounding Skenes down around the middle of May.
The Pirates also have four more seasons of club control with Skenes after 2025. He'll make a little more than the MLB minimum, $760,000, at $875,000 in 2025 and around that number in 2026 as well. This also includes three years of salary arbitration before hitting free agency in 2030.
Trade packages for Skenes would have to account for not only his talents and the fact that he's just 23 years old, but also those years of club control, which make him even more valuable.
Skenes has dominated in 2025, despite a 4-7 record in 18 starts, with a 2.03 ERA over 111.0 innings pitched, 115 strikeouts to 30 walks, a .182 opposing batting average and a 0.92 WHIP.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including second in ERA and opposing batting average, fourth in innings pitched, sixth in WHIP and ninth in strikeouts.
McCutchen is in his 12th season with the Pirates and his third consecutive season in his second stint with the franchise, re-signing on a one-year, $5 million deal.
The Pirates did trade McCutchen on Jan. 15, 2018 to the San Francisco Giants, for right-handed pitcher Kyle Crick, outfielder Bryan Reynolds and $500,000 in international bonus slot money, which angered Pirates fans.
The front office likely has no interest in creating more problems with the Pirates fanbase, after the many controversies off the field, including the Bucco Bricks fiasco, the removal of Roberto Clemente tribute and protests of owner Bob Nutting.
McCutchen has also had a solid year for the Pirates, slashing .269/.350/.410 for an OPS of .760, with 72 hits, 14 doubles, eight home runs, 31 RBIs and 33 walks to 64 strikeouts.
He surpassed Clemente on the Pirates' all-time home runs list and ranks third, plus moved ahead of Hall of Fame shortstop Arky Vaughn (1932-41) on the Pirates' all-time hits list, taking ninth place.
