Pirates Drop Series Opener to Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had an early lead and chances to come back, but a poor sixth inning allowed the St. Louis Cardinals to take the series opener, 6-3 at Busch Stadium.
This makes it five straight losses for the Pirates, as they still have no wins in May, losing the series finale to the Chicago Cubs on May 1 and then suffering a series sweep to the San Diego Padres, May 2-4, both at home.
Pittsburgh has also lost nine of their last 11 games, as they drop to 12-24 overall. St. Louis improves to 17-19 overall and 13-6 at home.
Pirates Center fielder Oneil Cruz bounced a ball in the leadoff spot that normally would've served as an easy groundout, but Cruz bolted to first base and just beat out the throw from Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds then came through two-run home run and gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead, with his fifth of the season.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski got through the first two inning scoreless, but would allow two solo home runs to shortstop Jose Barrero and designated hitter Alec Burleson, tying it up for the Cardinals at 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning.
Catcher Joey Bart opened the top of the fourth inning with a walk and then first baseman Enmanuel Valdez singled, putting two men on with no outs.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes would fly out, but then second baseman Adam Frazier came through with a single and scored Bart to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead.
The Pirates then loaded the bases as left fielder Tommy Pham walked, but shortstop Jared Triolo hit into a double play, ending that chance.
Mlodzinski kept the Cardinals out the run column the rest of the way, ending his day after just 4.2 innings pitched, allowing two earned runs, four hits, no walks and posting two strikeouts over 88 pitches.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki ended the fifth inning and started the sixth inning, but Pirates manager Derek Shelton brought in right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart.
Shugart, who came into this game with a 1.23 ERA, immediately walked Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and allowed a two-run home run to first baseman Wilson Contreras, as the home team took a 4-3 lead.
He then loaded the bases, allowing three consecutive singles to Cardinals second baseman Nick Gorman, catcher Pedro Pagés and center fielder Victor Scott II.
Barrero then hit a ground-rule double, scoring Gorman and Pagés and increasing St. Louis' lead to 6-3.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson relieved Shugart and would get right fielder Lars Nootbaar to fly out to Cruz in center field for the second out.
Scott would tag from third base, but Cruz got him out with his 100 mph throw, the hardest thrown assist from an outfielder who got a runner out at home plate.
The Pirates got two runners on with one out in the top of the seventh inning, as Pham made it safely on an error from Barrero and then Triolo walked. They wouldn't capitalize, as Cruz struck out and then Reynolds would line out to center field.
Valdez hit a two-out double in the top of the eighth inning, but Hayes would strike out, as the Pirates missed another chance.
Frazier led off the ninth inning with a single for the Pirates. Pham grounded out, moving Frazier to second base, pinch hitter Matt Gorski struck out and then Cruz singled, moving Frazier to third base.
Reynolds almost tied the game, but his potential-tying three-run home run just went foul. He would end up striking out and ending the contest for another Pirates loss.
The Pirates and Cardinals face off in the second game of the series on May 6. First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m.
