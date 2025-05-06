Pirates Game Day Employee, Fan Get Into Fight At PNC Park
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had some action in their latest defeat at PNC Park, but it came off the field.
A Pirates game day employee and a fan fought during the latest game at PNC Park, a 4-0 loss to the San Diego Padres.
KDKA TV News reported that their sources said a fan and his friend harrassed a female concession stand worker and the Pirates gameday employee intervened, moving the two men away from her.
The employee and the fan got into a heated argument, with the employee attempting to leave and walk away from the incident, before the fan kept pestering him and eventually, the employee threw punches at the fan.
Other employees and bystanders came to break up the fight, but the fan then spit on the employee, which eventually led the employee to take off his belt and hit the fan with it.
The Pirates suspended the employee and Pirates Senior Vice President of Communications, Brian Warecki, released a statement to KDKA TV News.
"We are aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred following the conclusion of yesterday's game between a PNC Park gameday employee and a guest," Warecki wrote. "The employee's behavior was entirely unacceptable, and he was immediately suspended. This incident is currently under further investigation."
The Pirates have had to deal with numerous off the field controveries this season, both of which took place at PNC Park.
They replaced a tribute to Pirates legend Roberto Clemente on the right field wall, which is 21 feet tall in honor of Clemente, with an advertisement of a Surfside can, which drew the ire of fans, national media and even Roberto Clemente Jr.
The Pirates eventually relented and returned the tribute to the right field wall, apologizing to the Roberto Clemente family.
Another debacle occurred when the Pirates removed the 'Bucco Bricks' from the main terrace of PNC Park, near the Honus Wagner statue, paving it over with cement.
The Pirates did say they were moving the 10,000 bricks, which fans purchased back in 1999, honoring family members, friends and themselves, in January due to deterioration, which was the third time they've done it.
Fans wondering where the bricks went discovered they landed in a recycling plant in Reserve Township, just outside the city of Pittsburgh, after a report from Chris Hoffman of KDKA News.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting took full responsibility for the debacle and issued an apology to fans following the incident.
The franchise put out an official statement, with president Travis Williams allowing fans that bought the original Bucco Bricks to receive, "a complimentary commemorative replica of their brick."
Pittsburgh currently sits 12-24 overall, which is 10 games out of first place in the National League Central Division and the third worst record in the MLB.
