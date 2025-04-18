Pirates Need to Finally Settle on Leadoff Hitter
Through the first 20 games of the season, the Pittsburgh Pirates have employed a revolving door at the top of their lineup, using eight different leadoff hitters — the most in Major League Baseball. The four other teams in the National League Central have used seven leadoff hitters total.
The experiment has included veterans (Tommy Pham, Adam Frazier), role players (Ji Hwan Bae, Enmanuel Valdez), and even power bats (Jack Suwinski, Oneil Cruz), but manager Derek Shelton may finally be settling on a more consistent approach.
The latest development came in Thursday afternoon's 1-0 win over the Washington Nationals, when Oneil Cruz blasted a leadoff home run — his third time batting first in the last four games. The home run would be the only run scored in the game, directly proving the difference that an effective leadoff hitter can have.
The towering shortstop-turned-outfielder appears to be emerging as Shelton’s preferred option against right-handed pitching, while Ke’Bryan Hayes has taken the role against lefties (4 starts).
Here’s the full breakdown of Pittsburgh’s leadoff usage so far:
- Tommy Pham: 3 games
- Ji Hwan Bae: 1 game
- Adam Frazier: 3 games
- Jack Suwinski: 3 games
- Ke’Bryan Hayes: 4 games (vs. LHP)
- Enmanuel Valdez: 2 games
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 1 game
- Oneil Cruz: 3 games
The constant shuffling reflects Pittsburgh’s broader offensive struggles — the team ranks last in MLB in batting average (.197) and 27th in OBP (.283). Cruz’s recent success (2 HR, 3 XBH, 1SB in last 4 games) could provide stability, but Shelton hasn’t committed to a full-time solution yet. While it is not uncommon for a manager to swap leadoff hitters depending on the pitching matchup, the Pirates have taken this experimentation to the next level during the first month of the season.
Why does it matter? Baseball’s grind demands stability, especially for hitters who rely on consistency — knowing when they’ll bat, whom they’ll follow in the order, and how opposing pitchers might approach them. The leadoff spot, in particular, carries unique responsibilities such as working counts and setting the tone for the game. Frequent changes in that position can create a negative domino effect throughout the lineup.
This instability also reduces player comfort. Only two Pirates — Cruz and Hayes — have hit leadoff more than three times, depriving anyone of the chance to truly settle into the role and meet its specific demands.
Shelton's lineups this week have finally provided a semblance of consistency in the leadoff spot for Pittsburgh. But with six others cycling through in less than a full month of baseball, the Pirates risk undermining their own progress if they continue to tinker too much.
As they open a series against the Guardians, whether Cruz and Hayes can consistently tag team the leadoff spot may determine if this experiment evolves into a solution - or continues to exacerbate their offensive woes.
