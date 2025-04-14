Pirates Offensive Struggles Reach Alarming Lows
After being shut out by the Cincinnati Reds, the Pittsburgh Pirates' offense has sunk to the bottom of Major League Baseball through their first 15 games of the 2025 campaign. Current statistic leaderboards reveal a lineup that ranks last in nearly every significant offensive category, with a team batting average of .190 (30th of 30 teams), an on-base percentage of .282 (26th), and a slugging percentage of .297 (30th). These numbers combine for a .578 OPS, the lowest mark in baseball by a considerable margin (.14).
A .190 final average for the Pirates would set a record low for MLB's modern-era. They are currently the only team batting below the Mendoza line (.200). Their .578 OPS is significantly worse than the 2021 Pirates (.673), who lost 101 games.
The lack of production has been widespread. The Pirates have managed just 95 hits through 499 at-bats while striking out 142 times, the third-highest total in MLB. Even their speed, which has showed promise early on with 21 stolen bases (5th), has failed to generate consistent scoring opportunities. The team has scored only 50 runs (24th), averaging a meager 3.3 per game.
Several key players have underperformed. Center fielder Oneil Cruz, expected to lead the offense, has struggled with a .195 average and minimal power production. His two home runs are still tied with designated hitter/outfielder Bryan Reynolds for the team lead. Cruz does lead the league in stolen bases with eight, and has walked 10 times. It would not be shocking to see Cruz catch heat sooner rather than later, especially once he's fully recovered from his recent finger injury. Reynolds, fighting off an injury himself, has also underperformed to his All-Star standards.
Even if Cruz and Reynolds do the heavy lifting, other players will also need to step up their hitting performances if the Pirates want to avoid the NL Central cellar. Recently injured catcher Joey Bart leads the team in batting average at .275. He is one of only three regular hitters with a batting average over .212. Outfielder Jack Suwinski sits at the bottom, with a lowly .107 average. Suwinski has made solid contact, however, and should see that number rise soon with some better luck.
With no immediate help available in the minors and a farm system lacking impact bats, the Pirates face an uphill battle to reverse their offensive woes. Prospect Tsung-Che Cheng was called up last week to make his MLB debut, but has so far gone hitless in seven at-bats. First baseman Spencer Horwitz, acquired this past off-season, should return to the lineup soon. He could provide the spark the Pirates need at the plate. But if the struggles continue, the organization may need to consider more significant moves to avoid another disappointing season.
