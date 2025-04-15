Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Revives 2000s Dugout Trend
The recent sight of Andrew McCutchen distributing Phiten necklaces to his Pittsburgh Pirates teammates brought back memories for anyone involved in baseball during the mid-to-late 2000s. The distinctive braided titanium necklaces, once ubiquitous in dugouts at all levels of the sport, reappeared as the Pirates broke out of an offensive slump with a 10-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.
McCutchen's decision to revive the trend in Pittsburgh follows his own experience wearing the necklaces earlier in his career. The Pirates' subsequent offensive breakout, while likely coincidental, provided a reminder of how baseball's culture embraces both tradition and superstition. For many who played or followed the game in the 2000s, the sight of Phiten necklaces in an MLB dugout again served as a flashback to an earlier era of the sport.
Developed by Japanese company Phiten Co. in the 1980s, the necklaces gained widespread popularity among baseball players in the mid-2000s. The company's "Aqua-Titanium" technology claims to help regulate the body's bioelectric current, though scientific studies have not conclusively proven these effects.
No scientific study has found sufficient evidence to support performance benefits from titanium therapy. However, baseball has long embraced various superstitions and rituals, with players often attributing success to personal lucky charms or routines.
During their peak popularity, nearly every MLB clubhouse featured multiple players wearing the necklaces, with stars like Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz frequently seen sporting them. While their prevalence diminished in subsequent years, Phiten necklaces never completely disappeared from the game.
While Phiten’s website avoids direct medical claims, the brand leans into its athletic ties, collaborating with MLB and NPB teams. For players, the necklaces’ real power may simply lie in camaraderie. As McCutchen put it: "We put 10 runs up. It’s not a coincidence."
