Former Pirates Manager Serving as Rockies’ Hitting Coach
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Pirates manager has another job at the MLB level, as he continues on his lengthy career.
The Colorado Rockies announced that they fired hitting coach Hensley Meulens and that they are naming Clint Hurdle, who was special assistant to the general manager, as their new hitting coach.
This is Hurdle's second stint with the Rockies, as he took over as special assistant to the general manager on Dec. 9, 2021, coming out of retirement.
Hurdle joined the Rockies as a minor league hitting instructor back in 1994, until the franchise promoted him to hitting coach at the MLB level in 1997,
He would take over as manager in 2002, after the Rockies fired Buddy Bell early on in the season.
The Rockies wouldn't finish higher than fourth in the National League West Division in the first five seasons under Hurdle, who would get a two-year contract extension in 2006.
Hurdle finally got the Rockies into the postseason in 2007, as they finished with a 90-73 record, winning 14 of their last 15 games to finish second in the division and earn a Wild Card berth.
The Rockies also would beat their divisional rival in the San Diego Padres, 9-8 in 13 innings in a tie-breaker game, that got them the Wild Card.
He also got an excellent performance from 27-year old left fielder Matt Holliday, who won the NL batting title, hitting .340, and led the NL with 137 RBIs.
The Rockies would sweep both the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS and also their divisional rivals in the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS, winning the penant for the first time in franchise history. Holiday also won NLCS MVP for his play, hitting .333 and two home runs.
Colorado's great run ended in the World Series, as the Boston Red Sox swept them in four games.
Hurdle would never get the Rockies back to the playoffs, as they fell below .500 in 2008 and the franchise would fire him after an 18-28 start in 2009.
The Texas Rangers hired Hurdle on Nov. 4, 2009 as their hitting coach. His work helped outfielder Josh Hamilton win American League MVP, lead the AL with a .359 batting average and get the Rangers to the 2010 World Series, where they lost to the San Francisco Giants.
Pittsburgh would hire Hurdle on Nov. 14, 2010 and he got the team to a 47-43 record in 2011 at the All-Star break, their first .500 record at that point since 1992. He also did the same in 2012, going 48-37, but both seasons ended under .500, serving as the 19th and 20th consecutive losing seasons.
Hurdle finally got it right in 2013, as the Pirates finished 94-68, ending their losing seasons streak and making it to the playoffs for the first time in two decades.
The Pirates won a memorable Wild Card game vs. the Cincinnati Reds, but would lose the NLDS to the St. Louis Cardinals in five games.
Andrew McCutchen had a sensational year for the Pirates under Hurdle, winning NL MVP. Third baseman Pedro Alvarez led the NL with 36 home runs and left-handed pitcher Francisco Liriano won the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award.
The Pirates made the playoffs in 2014 with an 88-74 record, but would lose to the eventual World Series Champions in the Giants. The Pirates did the same the following season with a 10-win improvement, 98-64, but also lost in the Wild Card game to the eventual World Series Champions in the Chicago Cubs.
Pittsburgh wouldn't get above .500 the next four seasons under Hurdle from 2016-19 and the franchise fired him on Sept. 28, 2019. He would retire on Nov. 12, finishing with a record of 735-720 in nine seasons.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates