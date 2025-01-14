Pirates Not Ready To Improve In 2025?
After back-to-back 76-86 seasons and the emergence of Paul Skenes, it wasn't far-fetched to believe the Pittsburgh Pirates could have an atypically busy offseason to improve a team that hasn't reached the playoffs since 2015 or won a playoff game since 2013.
Instead, the Pirates have had their usually quiet offseason minus trading with the Cleveland Guardians for left-handed hitting first baseman Spencer Horwitz. With Pittsburgh staying status quo, MLB.com's Will Leitch said he doesn't expect the Pirates to improve in 2025 when ranking each 2024 division's winners' chances to repeat in 2025.
"The Reds should be better, the Cardinals should be worse, and the
Pirates don’t look ready to make any sort of leap," Leitch writes. People keep
counting out the Brewers, at their own peril."
The Pirates entered the offseason needing to improve a bullpen that had the fourth-highest ERA and was tied for the second-most blown leads in the ninth inning last season. Pittsburgh opted to make minor signings and added left-hander Caleb Ferguson, though, he'll reportedly have a shot to become the Pirates' No. 5 starter.
The offense was the other area of concern after they ranked in the bottom 10 in nearly every major stat at the plate. While Horwitz flashed promise last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, banking on his being the difference-maker is a risky proposition for a regime that could be on its last legs in Pittsburgh. Right field is also a glaring question mark heading into the 2025 season.
Pittsburgh will have to lean heavily on internal growth from players like second baseman Nick Gonzales and center fielder Oneil Cruz. It'll also need key players to stay healthier like third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and catchers Joey Bart and Endy Rodríguez.
Pittsburgh is armed with one of baseball's most promising starting rotations led by Skenes, Mitch Keller and Jared Jones. That trio could throw a wrench in any team's plans in the National League Central, but if the Pirates can't get more out of their offense and bullpen, it could all be a moot point and they could be heading toward another lost season.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates