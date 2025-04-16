Scary Scene: Pirates Pitcher Hits Nationals Batter in Face
PITTSBURGH — A scary incident took place during the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals game at PNC Park on April 15.
Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller faced Nationals third baseman Paul DeJong with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.
Keller threw a fastball on a 2-1 count that rose and hit DeJong right in the face, which sent him to the ground, throwing his helmet and bat away.
There is a video that emerged, but it does contain graphic content and viewer discretion is advised.
Keller's pitch ran up and hit DeJong on the cheek, which was what caused him so much pain. Keller also crouched down on the pitcher's mound after he hit DeJong, talking with Pirates catcher Henry Davis and stunned with what just happened.
Nationals medical staff immediately rushed over and treated DeJong. They stayed with him and DeJong eventually got up and walked off the field to the dugout.
Washington put in Amed Rosario as the pinch runner and at third base for the rest of the game.
Nationals center fielder Dylan Crews singled in the next at-bat, moving Rosario to third base, and eventually stole second base. Shortstop Nasim Nuñez then came through with a broken bat single, that scored both Crews and Rosario, making it 3-0 in the top of the sixth inning.
Keller finished his day after just six innings, allowing six hits, two walks and three earned runs, while posting six strikeouts over 105 pitches. He also allowed a solo home run to Nationals left fielder James Wood to start off the game, which marked Wood's sixth home run of the season.
The Pirates also had an injury in the previous game, serving as the sole two for both teams during this series.
Pittsburgh right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes faces Wood in the top of the first inning on April 14 and bounced a curve ball, hitting Wood. That ball also hit catcher Endy Rodríguez on his throwing hand.
The Pirates medical staff treated Rodríguez and manager Derek Shelton determined that he had to make a change, bringing in Henry Davis at catcher.
Rodríguez went on the Injured List and Davis started this recent game vs. the Nationals.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates