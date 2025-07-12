Pirates Manager Gives Injury Update on Oneil Cruz
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz exited his most recent game earlier than expected after an injury.
Cruz, facing the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 12, hit a single in the top of the eighth inning, but limped afterwards, still getting to first base.
He would limp off the field, as Pirates manager Don Kelly brought on Tommy Pham as a pinch-runner for Cruz.
Kelly spoke after the game and said that Cruz felt something in his hip flexor, after his home-run grab attempt in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kelly also said that they're still evaluating and hoping it's more precautionary than anything.
"We're still evaluating," Kelly said. "Hopefully more precautionary there. He tried to rob that home run and felt a little something in his hip flexor area. So we'll see how he's doing. Yeah, after the single, it didn't look like he was doing too well."
Cruz is scheduled for the Home Run Derby at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 14. If this injury is more serious that it appears, it could knock him out of the competition.
He is the first Pirates player to participate in the Home Run Derby since Josh Bell did so in 2019. Pedro Alvarez did so in 2013, as well as fellow Pirates teammate Andrew McCutchen in 2012, plus Jason Bay in 2005, Barry Bonds in 1992 and Bobby Bonilla in 1990.
Cruz has 16 home runs on the season, second lowest for any participant, aside from Ronald Acuña Jr. who has 11 after starting the season in late May.
He has shown his power thorughout this season, hitting six of the 10 balls hit over 110 mph in the MLB this season and 11 of the 19 hardest hit-baseballs since his debut in 2022, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
Cruz also set the record for the hardest hit home run of the Statcast era (since 2015) on May 25 against the Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Logan Henderson at PNC Park.
This broke the record for the hardest hit ball of his career, which he set two days prior against Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta on May 23.
Cruz has struggled from the plate this season, slashing a career-low .209/.318/.412 for an OPS of .730, with 64 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, the 16 home runs, 37 RBIs, 47 walks to 116 strikeouts and 29 stolen bases on 34 attempts.
This also marks his first full season in center field, with two outs above average, 194 putouts over 205 total chances, four assists, nine errors and two double plays.
Cruz has made poor fielding blunders, like he did vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 20, but also incredible plays, like his 105.2 mph throw home vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6.
