Pirates' Konnor Griffin Making Double-A Debut
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates best prospect, Konnor Griffin, has had an impressive rise through 2025 in just his first professional season.
Griffin earned promotion to Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18 and will start for the Curve, as they host the Reading Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Aug. 19, with first pitch set for 6:00 p.m.
He starts at shortstop and will bat second in the lineup for the Curve. This marks his 72nd game and 71st start at shortstop in 2025.
Behind Griffin in the Curve lineup is second baseman Termarr Johnson, who returns to the lineup after missing the past two games, due to getting hit on the hands with a pitch. MLB Pipeline ranks Johnson as the sixth best prospect in the Pirates farm system.
The Pirates took Johnson with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of out of Benjamin Elijah Mayes High School in Atlanta. They selected Griffin two years later with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss., putting two first overall picks in the same lineup.
Catcher Henry Davis and right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes have served as a battery the past 21 games that Skenes has started. The Pirates drafted Davis and Skenes both first overall, in 2021 and 2023, respectively. This puts both duos of the first overall picks the Pirates have made the previous four years on the same team.
Other top prospects in the Pirates farm system that start with Griffin in the Altoona lineup include center fielder Mitch Jebb (18th overall), who leads off, right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (15th overall), who bats fifth, plus catcher Omar Alfonzo (19th overall), who bats sixth.
Griffin and Valdez both represented the Pirates at 2025 Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball, who both played for the National League.
Griffin excelled with High-A Greensboro, since earning his promotion there on June 10, slashing .325/.432/.510 for an OPS of .942 in 51 games, with 63 hits in 194 at-bats, 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 28 walks to 46 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 40 attempts.
He had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played with Greensboro showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves on June 14 and June 15.
This earned Griffin South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
He has hit well in August so far, with a slash line of .328/.447/.508 for an OPS of .960 in 16 games, 20 hits in 61 at-bats, two doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs, 11 walks to 18 strikeouts and 13 steals on 15 attempts. He had a hit in all but two games and reached and has a 24-game on-base streak.
Griffin started off with Single-A Bradenton in 2025, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932 in 50 games, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts.
He ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League before his promotion to Greensboro, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
Both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America named Griffin as the top prospect in baseball in their recent re-rankings, showing their faith in the 19-year old to dominate once he makes it to Pittsburgh.
He has slashed .332/.414/.524 for an OPS of .938 in 101 games this season, 133 hits, 21 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 72 RBIs, 43 walks to 99 strikeouts and 59 stolen bases on 70 attempts.
