Pirates' Oneil Cruz Hits Multi-HR Game vs. Mets
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz had the best game he's had over a difficult month for him at the plate.
Cruz and the Pirates faced off against the New York Mets at PNC Park on June 29, looking for a victory, which would complete their second sweep of the season.
He would crush a first-pitch cutter over the middle of the plate from Mets right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas, hitting it 112.1 mph and 398 feet over the right field wall for a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.
Cruz showed off his power again in the bottom of the seventh inning, taking a 91.3 mph changeup over the middle of the plate from Mets right-handed pitcher Dedniel Núñez, putting it into the right field seats for his second two-run home run of the game.
His play served important for the Pirates, who won 12-1 and dominated the Mets for the series sweep, winning by a 26+ run differential, their best since they outscored the Chicago Cubs by 28 runs, Sept. 13-15, 1975.
"It always feels good to win a series against any team," Cruz said through interpreter Stephen Morales. "But when it's a sweep, it feels really good."
Cruz had his first game with a home run since June 10 vs. the Miami Marlins at PNC Park and also his second career multi-home run game, as he hit two home runs in the 6-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, also at home.
He came into this game off the back off a bad month of June, slashing .153/.255/.212 for an OPS of .467, with 13 hits in 85 at-bats, two doubles, one home run, five RBIs, 11 walks to 35 strikeouts and nine stolen bases on 11 attempts.
Cruz also had poor moments in recent games, which got him on the bad side of a disgruntled Pirates fanbase.
He misfielded a ball in center field vs. the Texas Rangers at home on June 20, and watched the ball go back to the outfield wall, which turned a routine single into a triple off the error.
Cruz then jogged on a double play ball vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 24, which saw Pirates manager Don Kelly take him out.
He said that he didn't know there were two outs on the play, but defended his manager's decision in removing him from the game.
Kelly, who defended Cruz and his effort after the fielding blunder, praised him for his play in this victory, wants him to keep building off of great games like this one going forward and not get so down on himself after bad moments.
"Great. Great, you know? To be able to stick with it. He hit the home run, had a couple of tough at-bats, went after a ball pretty hard and almost made a great play in the outfield and then to get another one even later. He needs to believe in himself. Going up there, he's a really good player, a really athletic player. He needs to believe in himself when he's down, because it's hard, man. He's been working at it. I think this past week has been a good learning experience for him."
Cruz thanked Kelly for the support over the past two weeks, which has played an important role in keeping him going during a tough time and knowing he'll get back to his best hitting form soon enough.
"The way DK showed his support for me kept me grounded," Cruz said. "Also, talking to me every day about just staying positive and doing the stuff that he knows that I can do. Yesterday, we had a conversation here when I was hitting and he was trying to find out if something was wrong with me away from here and I told him that everything is fine, I've just run into a little bit of a rough time. But that's the way he's shown that he cares, not just for me but for everybody, when it comes to that. Showing out for us and caring for us every time."
Kelly also moved Cruz lower in the lineup, as he hit fifth the game prior and then sixth in this contest, the lowest in the lineup he's bated all season, after serving as the leadoff batter for two months.
The strategy worked, as he scored third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on both home runs, with Hayes having his best game of the season with three hits.
Cruz doesn't care where he hits in the lineup and is working on his aggressiveness at the plate, which served him well in the series finale over the Mets.
"I think it's a product of walking so much before, you can fall into a trap of being passive and not swinging the bat like you want to," Cruz said. "Now, I feel like I'm in a better spot now and I'm being more aggressive. That's the plan at least."
