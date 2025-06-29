Pirates Make Four Lineup Changes vs. Mets
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a few alterations to their lineup ahead of their series finale vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park.
Adam Frazier takes over at second base from Nick Gonzales and will leadoff for the Pirates. This is his first game at second base since the series opener vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 12. It is also his second straight game leading off for the Pirates.
Tommy Pham takes over from Frazier in left field, with three starts there in the past four games, and will bat seventh. He has batted .533 in the past four games for the Pirates, which included his first home run of the season vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in the series opener on June 23.
Jared Triolo will play shortstop, taking over from Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and will bat eighth for the Pirates. This is his first start at shortstop since the series opener vs. the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 9 and his 13th of the season overall.
Henry Davis starts at catcher, his first start since the series finale vs. the Brewers on June 25, with Joey Bart heading to the bench. He will also bat ninth, as he's struggled from the plate in June, slashing .152/.204/.326 for an OPS of .530, with seven hits in 46 at-bats, two doubles, two home runs, four RBIs and three walks to 17 strikeouts.
Ke'Bryan Hayes stays at third base, but will move up three spots from eighth to fifth in the batting order for Pittsburgh. Oneil Cruz also stay at center field, but drops one spot to sixth in the lineup, the lowest he's hit all season.
Spencer Horwtiz continues on at first base, but moves up three spots from seventh to fourth in the batting order.
Andrew McCutchen maintains his second spot on the lineup and designated hitter role, while Bryan Reynolds will stay in right field and at third in the batting order.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows makes his seventh start of the season for the Pirates. He made a bullpen appearance vs. the Brewers on June 25, where he pitched 2.1 innings, as the Pirates skipped his start after they had a day off on June 26 and decided to push Burrows back.
First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the New York Mets
2B Adam Frazier
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
CF Oneil Cruz
LF Tommy Pham
SS Jared Triolo
C Henry Davis
